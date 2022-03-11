Meet Laurel Schultz, the Dallas Cowboys WAG Married to Tightend Dalton Schultz

About Laurel Schultz Age 24 Years Birth August 12, 1997 Spouse Dalton Schultz (2020-Now) Children Theodore Schultz (born July 28, 2018), Savannah Schultz (born February 23, 2021) Siblings Justin Heinrich Jr., Lilly Heinrich, Jaxsen Heinrich Parents Justin Heinrich (Father), Bobby Mays Heinrich (Mother) Alumni San Francisco State University

The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on tightend, Dalton Schultz in March 2022. That means Dalton Schultz’s wife, Laurel Schultz remains a Cowboys WAG for the near future. Their relationship precedes the footballer’s NFL career. While they both celebrated when Dalton was selected in the NFL draft, parenthood quickly topped that as the happiest day of their relationship. Fans are always curious about who Dalton Schultz’s wife is. We deep-dive into her background in this Laurel Schultz wiki.

Laurel Schultz’s Family

Laurel Heinrich was born on August 12, 1997 and hails from San Francisco, California. Laurel, or Bug as her family affectionately nicknamed her, is one of four children born to Justin Heinrich Sr. and Bobby Mays Heinrich. Her parents are separated and her father married Elizabeth Garland Heinrich, her stepmother.

Her father, Justin David “JD” Heinrich, passed away in August 2021. Besides his parents, wife, and siblings, he is survived by his children Laurel “Bug,” Justin Heinrich Jr “Bubba,” Lilly Heinrich “LG,” and Jaxsen Heinrich “Jack Jack,” as well as their respective partners and his grandchildren.

Advertisement

Laurel Schultz’s Career

Laurel Schultz graduated from San Francisco State University in 2018 with a degree in political science and government. Prior to that she worked a variety of odds jobs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by laurel schultz (@lauschultz)

Advertisement

She spent her high school summers working as an office assistant at a local business. She also had a brief stint as a hostess at Midgley’s. While in college, Schultz was a cashier at a pizza place and a server at another restaurant.

Advertisement

Her last known job was as a nanny at from 2017 to 2018. She has not updated her LinkedIn since.

Laurel Schultz and Dalton Schultz’s Relationship and Kids

Utah native and Stanford alum, Dalton Schultz, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2018 NFL draft. Shortly after, the tightend had to leave one of his first practices as an NFL-er early when his girlfriend, Laurel Heinrich gave birth to their first child together, a son they named Theodore James Schultz, on July 28, 2018.

Also Read: Mike Gesicki Is Married! Meet the Dolphins’ TE’s Wife, Halle Proper

Advertisement

Heinrich and Schultz tied the knot on the downlow on July 6, 2020. The following year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Savannah Chase Schultz, on February 23, 2021 after Laurel went through a 27 hour labour and unspecified complications.