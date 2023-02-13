Meet Kansas City Chiefs Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Girlfriend, Chariah Gordon

About Chariah Gordon Age 27 Years Birth March 4, 1995 Chicago, Illinois Siblings Carnell, Mesha Parents Kim Hall-Satchell (Mother), Doe (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns GLO Collection Alumni Thornton Township High School

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman has good news. The player has become a dad during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. However, he is not part of the Super Bowl due to an injury. His fans are happy to have a Super Bowl baby and want to know more about his personal life. They are curious about Mecole Hardman Jr.’s girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. Therefore, we reveal more about her in this Chariah Gordon wiki.

Chariah Gordon’s Family

Chariah Gordon was born on March 4, 1995, to Kim Hall-Satchell and Doe in Chicago, Illinois. According to one of her Instagram posts, her dad has passed away. She says, “It’s never easy to lose a parent especially in a tragic way. I hope i’m making you proud & I wish you were here to meet your first grandson. Continue to look over me… One of the realest to ever do it IYKYK there will never be another DOE”.

Chariah has a twin brother named Carnell Gordon, who was born one week apart. She has two younger sisters, one of her sisters is named Mesha, and the other one’s name is unknown.

Chariah Gordon’s Education and Career

Chariah Gordon went to Thornton Township High School. She owns the GLO Collection, which offers organic skin care products and apparel. The brand’s clothing line offers everything from a crop top to a lounge set. The skincare products include face toner, serum, cleanser, etc. Gordon claims that she used these products to treat her own years-long breakout and hyperpigmentation issues.

Mecole Hardman’s girlfriend is also a singer, actress, model, and Instagram influencer. She has 191k Instagram followers. At the same time, her business’ Instagram handle has 3912 followers. Her first single, Drownin, was released in 2016.

Chariah Gordon and Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear how and when the couple met. Mecole posted for the first time about his girlfriend in February 2022. And on October 31, 2022, the couple announced Chariah’s pregnancy and shared a gender revelation video.

During Christmas, the footballer posted their picture together and said, “Merry Christmas to everyone, and this our last Christmas we have to ourselves.”

On February 12, 2023, the star player tweeted, “OMG HER WATER BROKE.” Since Hardman is injured, he will not be playing in the Super Bowl, but he did provide exciting news for his numerous followers.

His girlfriend, too, shared his tweet on her Instagram stories with an ambulance in the background. And now the news is out that the player has become a dad of a son. Best wishes to the lovely couple!