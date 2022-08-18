Meet McKenzie Dirr, the Fiancée of New Cardinals Pitcher Jordan Montgomery

About McKenzie Dirr Age 27 Years Birth October 14, 1994 Kentucky Siblings Megan Gabriel Parents Mary Dirr (Mother), Mark Dirr (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Southern California

The New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery to the St Louis Cardinals in August 2022. But a few days before the trade, the pitcher was able to make an amazing memory in the Yankees stadium. McKenzie Dirr has been Jordan Montgomery’s fiancée since 2021 and they got to have an engagement photoshoot before they moved to the new franchise. Cardinals fans are eager to know more about the new WAG and her background. So we reveal everything about Jordan Montgomery’s wife-to-be in this McKenzie Dirr wiki.

McKenzie Dirr’s Family

McKenzie Dirr was born on October 14, 1994 and hails from Louisville, Kentucky. She is the daughter of Mike Dirr and Mary Dirr.

Her father, Mike Dirr, has handled operations of Kentucky-based companies for years. Mike and Mary Dirr also own Moppet Management that bought over Harmonyonline.com, an online supplier of musical instruments and equipment.

McKenzie has at least one sister, Megan Gabriel. She is based in Boston with her husband. They also have twin brothers.

McKenzie Dirr’s Education and Career

From a young age, McKenzie Dirr showed she cared about people. At Assumption High School, she silently made burial bouquets for countless deceased so they can be laid to rest with dignity. She didn’t accept recognition for it till she graduated in 2013.

Dirr was on the pre-med track at the University of South Carolina. She majored in biology along with dance. Dirr was a competitive dancer throughout high school and college.

She currently is a student at the Medical University of South Carolina. In recent history, she has published a few research papers.

McKenzie Dirr and Jordan Montgomery’s Relationship

Jordan Montgomery played college baseball at the University of South Carolina. That was where he apparently met McKenzie Dirr. They have been dating at least since 2018.

Gumby proposed to the med student in September 2021 before they announced their engagement on Instagram. They have set the wedding date for December 17, 2022 and the wedding will be in Louisville.