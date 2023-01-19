Meet McKenna Howard, TCU Quarterback Max Duggan’s Girlfriend

About McKenna Howard Age 21 Years Birth July 16, 2001 Texas Siblings Christopher, Corey Parents Kimberly Simpkins Howard (Mother), Paul Howard (Father) Nationality American Alumni Texas Christian University, Fort Worth Christian High School

Max Duggan has declared for the 2023 NFL draft as he gears up to wrap his final season at TCU with a bang. Whichever franchise signs the quarterback is gaining another Horned Frog. McKenna Howard is Max Duggan’s girlfriend and fellow TCU student. She was present with him at the Heisman ceremony at the end of 2022 and will probably be there supporting him at the draft. Find out about her background in this McKenna Howard wiki.

McKenna Howard’s Family

McKenna Ann Howard was born on July 16, 2001 and hails from Texas. She grew up in Gordon and currently based in Fort Worth.

She is the daughter of Paul Howard and Kimberly Simpkins Howard. Her mother has worked in the staffing field for decades.

Advertisement

McKenna grew up alongside her brothers, Christopher and Corey. They are married and McKenna is aunt to their kids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by •McKenna Howard• (@mckenna_howard_)

Advertisement

McKenna Howard’s Education and Career

McKenna Howard attended Fort Worth Christian High School. She was part of the cheer squad there before graduating in 2019.

Advertisement

After fielding several college acceptance offers, Howard chose to attend Texas Christian University. She is studying speech and language pathology and part of the Zeta Tau Alpha community.

McKenna Howard and Max Duggan’s Relationship

Iowa native, Max Duggan committed to play football for Texas Christian University among other offers. He has been playing quarterback for the Horned Frogs since 2019.

Also Read: Meet Tampa Bay Buccaneers Russell Gage’s Girlfriend, Kentreá George

Advertisement

He apparently met McKenna Howard while they are students at TCU. While he has limited activity on Instagram, she made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022. They even did a trip to New York together for the Heisman ceremony.