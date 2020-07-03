About May Simón Lifschitz Age 25 Years Birth May 17, 1995 Corrientes, Argentina Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches Siblings Tania Cassandra Lifschitz, David Lifschitz, Louie Eggertson Parents Ernesto Lifschitz Address Copenhagen Country Denmark Nationality Danish Job Model, Actress Alumni Femmøller Efterskole, Rosborg Gymnasium og HF Ethnicity Danish - Argentine Hometown Copenhagen, Denmark Shows Warrior Nun

Warrior Nun is our latest guilty pleasure on Netflix; the stellar young cast has viewers enraptured. One of these cast members is May Simón Lifschitz, who plays Chanel. Lifschitz is most recognizable as a trans model…and now she’s among the new generation of actors Netflix has brought us. The multi-hyphenate young talent is one you need to keep an eye on. If you haven’t already caught up with this starlet, our May Simón Lifschitz wiki is the perfect primer introducing her.

May Simón Lifschitz Family History

May Simón Lifschitz was born on May 17, 1995 in Corrientes, Argentina. Her mother is Danish and her father, Ernesto Lifschitz, is Argentine.

At a young age, May moved with her family to Copenhagen, Denmark, which she still calls home. She was raised alongside her sister, Tania Cassandra Lifschitz, and brothers, David Lifschitz and Louie Eggertson.

May Simón Lifschitz studied at Femmøller Efterskole in Ebeltoft and Rosborg Gymnasium og HF is in Vejle, from which she graduated in 2013. Lifschitz is still a student at the University of Copenhagen, where she has already acquired a bachelor’s degree in art history, criticism, and conservation. She is currently pursuing her master’s in modern culture and cultural communication; Lifschitz is expected to graduate in 2021.

Lifschitz Is the Second Trans Model in the History of Victoria’s Secret

May Lifschitz’s career in front of the camera began in Denmark when she was 16. Signed with TWO Management and McLean-Williams Management, she embarked on a modelling and acting career.

At first, she acted in short films and made minor appearances in TV shows. But it was modelling that put her on the map.

You can find Lifschitz’s old modelling pics on her Instagram. But she is most recognizable as a transgender model for Victoria’s Secret.

After facing criticism for its lack of inclusivity for years, Victoria’s Secret’s 2019 campaign featured Lifschitz as one of its first transgender models and Ali Tate Cutler as the first size 14 model. Lifschitz is only the second openly transgender woman to model for the lingerie giant after its sister brand, Pink, hired Valentina Sampaio.

VS was collaborating with London-based brand Bluebella for the campaign. Lifschitz and Cutler were both employed by Bluebella and not VS.

Lifschitz Had Multiple Jobs Before Warrior Nun

Even while she was modelling as a teen, Lifschitz had other pursuits in line with her interests. She was a makeup artist for MAC for almost four years after she turned 18.

While she was an art history student, she was a VIP coordinator for Chart Art Fair, which brought her into contact with professionals in the art world, including gallerists and curators. Lifschitz was later a curatorial assistant at the Roskilde Festival, an art event.

Communication and media are also passions of Lifschitz. Since 2017, she has been a freelance journalist for a Copenhagen-based publication.

Acting has been her focus at least since 2018 when Lifschitz signed with an acting management agency. After appearances in Wild Witch and Christian IV, Lifschitz’s role as Chanel in Warrior Nun is slated to be her breakout role.