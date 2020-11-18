Who Is Rachel Washburn? Facts about Maxx Crosby’s Girlfriend

About Rachel Rose Washburn Age 25 Years Birth June 13, 1995 Hartland, Michigan Gender Female Siblings Ashley Washburn, Chad Washburn Parents Trisha Washburn, Mark Washburn Alumni Hartland High School, Eastern Michigan University Dating Maxx Crosby

Maxx Crosby has been dating Rachel Washburn since 2017 at least. The Las Vegas Raider keeps his relationship and his girlfriend low key. Nonetheless they don’t shy of showing their affection to each other and Washburn also cheers her beau at his games. Washburn knows a thing or two about the pressures of the athletic life being a student-athlete herself. This Rachel Washburn wiki reveals her background in sports as well.

Rachel Washburn’s Family

Rachel Rose Washburn was born on June 13, 1995 to Mark and Trisha Washburn. Rachel, along with her siblings Ashley and Chad grew up in Hartland, Michigan.

Not much is known about the Washburn brood. Although Rachel’s younger sister, Ashley, graduated from Saginaw Valley State University in 2020.

Rachel Washburn’s Education

Washburn graduated Hartland High School in 2013. During her high school years, she balanced academics with soccer.

She was the captain of the school soccer team during senior year. To her credit, she earned all-state honorable mention and all-regional accolades among other honors.

Washburn would go on to attend Eastern Michigan University where she majored in sports management. She also played for the Eagles soccer team till she graduated in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Washburn (@rachelwashburn4)

Rachel Washburn and Maxx Crosby’s Relationship

Michigan native, Maxx Crosby was also a student-athlete at Eastern Michigan. It’s unknown when and how they met but they made their relationship official after Rachel graduated.

They have been dating since early 2017, celebrating five months in June together.

There were rumors earlier this year that Crosby was dating someone else. However, a glance at their social media proves they are still going strong.