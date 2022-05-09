Max Homa Is Going to Be a Dad! Meet The Golfer’s Wife, Lacey Croom

About Lacey Croom Age 31 Years Birth April 16, 1991 California Spouse Max Homa (2019-Now) Parents Ellen Croom (Mother), Keith Croom (Father) Nationality American Job Residential Appraiser Alumni California State University, Fullerton Works For Croom Appraisal Services

Max Homa won the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time in his career this month. and great things are also happening in his personal life. The PGA Tour golfer is going to be a dad! Max Homa’s wife, Lacey Croom makes the occasional appearance on his social media and is sometimes seen at the course. From the little glimpses Homa gives, his social media followers are in awe of their relationship. They are however curious about the mom-to-be’s background and want to know more about her. So we reveal all the details in this Lacey Croom wiki.

Lacey Croom’s Family

Lacey Croom was born on April 16, 1991 and is a native of California. Her family is based in Murietta.

She is the daughter of Ellen and Keith Croom. She has at least two siblings.

Lacey Croom’s Education and Career

Lacey Croom graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a BA in communications in 2013. She is a licensed real estate agent and appraiser based in California.

Lacey’s parents operate Croom Appraisal Services in Murietta since 2004. She has been a residential appraiser there since 2016.

Lacey Croom and Max Homa’s Relationship

Lacey Croom is private on social media but she does feature on Max Homa’s Instagram often. He does give a lot of insight into their relationship.

They have been together at least since 2013, the year Homa went pro. Six years later, the couple tied the knot on November 30, 2019.

Homa revealed on Instagram in April that he and Croom are expecting their first child together. They had a gender reveal and found out they are expecting a boy.