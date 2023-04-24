Meet Ava Pritchard, Oregan State QB DJ Uiagalelei’s Girlfriend

About Ava Pritchard Age 21 Years Birth May 2, 2001 Parents Stacy Pritchard (Mother), Mike Mikos (Father) Nationality American Alumni Clemson University

DJ Uiagalelei transferred to the Oregon State Beavers after addressing Clemson Tigers nation on social media. He has another big connection to Clemson. That connection is also called Ava Pritchard, DJ Uiagalelei’s girlfriend. The college sweethearts make an adorable couple to Tigers fans on Instagram. But there’s very little known about their relationship. We reveal more about her background in this Ava Pritchard wiki.

Ava Pritchard’s Family

Ava Pritchard was born on May 2, 2001, to Mike Mikos and Stacy Pritchard. She is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, and lived in Suwanee, as well as Oxford, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Her parents are based in Austin, Texas which she currently calls home.

Ava Pritchard’s Education and Career

Ava Pritchard is a former student-athlete who played volleyball at Dripping Springs High School. She was a Texas 5A state champion and GJNC 17 Open silver medalist as a member of Austin Junior Volleyball’s 17-Mizuno among several athletic awards.

After graduating high school, she played volleyball at Clemson University from 2018 to 2021. She recorded career-high stats every season and was team captain in 2021.

Pritchard majored in marketing and received her undergraduate degree in May 2021. According to her Instagram posts, she continued her master’s degree at Clemson and graduated in 2022. Her work status since then remains unknown.

Ava Pritchard and DJ Uiagalelei’s Relationship

California-born David John “DJ” Uiagalelei committed to play collegiate football at Clemson University. He played his first two seasons and was benched in the 2022 season. He entered the transfer portal in the same season and is now playing with the Oregon State Beavers.

At Clemson, he met fellow athlete Ava Pritchard and they dated through most of their time at Clemson. He transferred to Oregon State when Pritchard completed her master’s degree.

Since graduating from Clemson, Pritchard apparently visited Uiagalelei’s native California. In April, the young couple spent spring break in New York City.