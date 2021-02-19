Matthew Miller Wiki: Facts about Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta’s Partner

About Matthew Jordan Miller Age 31 Years Birth January 10, 1990 California Parents Dorothy Jean, Jerry Miller Alumni Merrill F. West High School, California Golden Seal High School Diploma, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USC Sol Price School of Public Policy, University of Pennsylvania School of Design Worked for Martin Luther King Education and Research Institute (2009-11) Environmental assistant, Hillsborough, California (2012) Engaged to Malcolm Kenyatta

Pennsylvania State Representative, Malcolm Kenyatta, announced his bid for state’s US Senate race in February 2021. The attention is not only on him but also his loved ones, including his fiancé Matthew J. Miller. Together they are a force in the state’s LGBTQ+ activism and an inspiration to their social media followers. Miller is already displaying incredible support for his partner’s Senate bid. And we’re going to see a lot more of him as the senate elections will be after their wedding. So we’re turning the spotlight on Malcolm Kenyatta’s partner early in this Matthew Miller wiki.

Matthew Miller’s Family

Matthew Jordan Miller was born on January 10, 1990 in California. He comes from a large family raised by Dorothy Jean and Jerry Miller.

Matthew’s mother, Dorothy, passed away in 2001. In a tribute he posted to her on Instagram, Matthew revealed his mother was a fun and wonderful woman who mediated between her many children, raised them well and introduced Matthew to the potential in Stanford.

Matthew Miller’s Education

Miller attended Merrill F. West High School from 2004 to 2008. While still in high school, he founded and presided over multiple school organizations including serving as president of the Black Student Union. He graduated with a California Golden Seal High School Diploma in 2008.

Inspired by his parents, Miller studied urban studies and a minor in African-American studies at Stanford University. He received his BA with honors in 2012, becoming the first college graduate of his family.

He later attended the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She received her masters in city planning, environmental studies in 2014.

Miller then pursued his doctorate at the USC Sol Price School of Public Policy. He earned his Ph.D. in urban planning in 2018.

Matthew Miller’s Career

While at Stanford, Miller was active in the campus’ social and environmental causes, was a senate associate, worked with the NAACP and other organizations. In 2010, he created the interdisciplinary service-learning course and was a student instructor. Later that year he interned at the US Environmental Protection Agency.

From 2009 to 2011, Miller was a research assistant at the Martin Luther King Education and Research Institute. Around that time he was a recipient of the Public Service Leadership Fellowship at the Haas Center for Public Service.

Miller worked in the public works department of Hillsborough, California as an environmental assistant in 2012. From 2013 to 2014, he was a public service fellow at Stockton.

When Miller went to MIT, he earned the Environmental Governance & Sustainability Fellowship. The fellowship, that is usually merited to doctorate students from the MIT Center for International Studies, involved making a case study of the work by the now defunct vertical farming company, Plantagon.

Miller returned to Stockton to be a policy researcher at the California Center for Public Health Advocacy in 2014. He also began as a graduate research assistant USC that same year.

Since Miller completed his doctorate, he moved to Pennsylvania. He is currently a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania School of Design’s department of city and regional planning.

He is working on a book on urban planning. The book, A Palm Growing in Concrete, also incorporates photography by Miller.

Matthew Miller and Malcolm Kenyatta’s Relationship

Malcolm Kenyatta first caught Matthew Miller’s attention when a publication named the activist and politician an LGBTQ+ leader to watch. According to Kenyatta’s social media post, Matthew slid into the Pennsylvania State Rep’s DMs in 2016. Kenyatta describes responding to his Instagram messages the “best decision” he ever made.

“After a week or so, he sent me a message in my DMs saying he liked my work and we should stay in touch. I, not seeing his message, went to message him similarly and then I saw his note. We haven’t stopped talking since,” recalled Kenyatta.

They were in a long distance relationship while Matthew completed his Ph.D. at USC and Kenyatta was based in Philadelphia. After meeting in person for the first time in 2017, Miller moved to Pennsylvania.

Four years since they connected online, Kenyatta proposed to Miller and they were engaged. The couple announced their engagement during the 2020 4th of July celebrations with a masked engagement photo spread. They even displayed the unique engagement ring Kenyatta designed over seven months with a friend.

Besides the outpouring of love and congratulations from their social media followers, the newly engaged couple received a letter of congratulations from then presidential candidate Joe Biden. The couple is planning a January 2022 wedding and their followers are anticipating the president might be among the guests.