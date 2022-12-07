Who Is MLB Pitcher Matt Strahm’s Wife, Megan Strahm?

About Megan Strahm Known As Megan Lester Age 30 Years Birth February 24, 1992 Kansas Spouse Matt Strahm (2015-present) Children Wren Lois Strahm (October 20, 2020) Parents Melissa Lester (Mother) Nationality American Alumni Rasmussen University, Neosho County Community College

Matt Strahm has been a free agent for less than a month, and there are already rumors that he’s about to seal the deal with the Phillies. The new franchise would gain not only a pitcher, but they will also have a new addition to the WAG community. Matt Strahm’s wife, Megan Strahm, has been with the baseball player since before his pro-athletic career and has since adapted to the ups and downs of an MLB partner. So, we reveal more about Matt Strahm’s wife’s background in this Megan Strahm wiki.

Megan Strahm’s Family

Megan Marie Strahm (nee Lester) was born on February 24, 1992, and hails from Chanute, Kansas. She is the daughter of Melissa Lester.

Megan Strahm’s Education and Career

Matt Strahm’s wife, Megan Strahm, graduated from Chanute High School and initially attended Neosho County Community College in her hometown. She later moved to Fargo, North Dakota, where she attended Rasmussen University.

Megan Strahm is private on social media. Her professional status is currently unclear.



Megan Strahm and Matt Strahm’s Relationship and Career

North Dakota native Matt Strahm attended a tryout at the University of Kansas but enrolled and played college baseball at Neosho County Community College. That’s where he met his future wife.

They’ve been together at least since 2011, before the Kansas City Royals selected the pitcher in the 2012 MLB draft. The couple married on September 26, 2015, in Chanute.

Megan and Matt Strahm welcomed their first child together, their daughter Wren Lois Strahm, on October 20, 2020.