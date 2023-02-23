About Kristin Eckstein Age 36 Years Birth February 20, 1987 New Orleans Spouse Matt Fulchiron (2022-present) Siblings Lauren Schonekas, Taylor Geoghegan. Parents Raymond Eckstein (Father), Roslyn Salvaggio Eckstein (Mother) Nationality American Job Art therapist Alumni Colorado College, NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development Works For The Animation Project

Matt Fulchiron, AKA ‘The Full Charge’ to his fans, is an exceptional artist and podcaster. He is known for his performance in TV shows like Comedy Central Presents, Live at Gotham, The Late Late Show, and many more. Fulchiron has also appeared on the comedy podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. And recently, Matt released a few episodes of his new podcast, The Power of How. Well, everyone is aware of his work life, but very few people are aware of his personal life away from the microphone. The podcaster is married to the love of his life. Matt Fulchiron’s wife, Kristin Eckstein, is a recognized abstract artist in her own right. We reveal more about this beautiful partner of Matt in this Kristin Eckstein wiki.

Kristin Eckstein’s Family

Kristin Eckstein was born on February 20, 1987, to Raymond and Roslyn Salvaggio Eckstein in New Orleans. Now she resides in New York.

Sadly, her dad passed away in 2018. He was a driven businessman who established his own marine company, Eckstein Marine Service Inc, in 1978. In 2006, the company was sold due to his health issues. Throughout his life, he worked for cancer patients.

Kristin is the middle sister of Lauren Schonekas and Taylor Geoghegan.

Kristin Eckstein’s Education and Career

A strong interest in the arts has always driven Kristin Eckstein. She earned a BA in fine and studio arts with a concentration in abstract oil painting from Colorado College in 2009. After four years at university, she presented a thesis show titled ‘Untitled,’ which featured a series of raw and boldly expressive abstract oil paintings.

After graduation, Kristin went back to her hometown, whose vibrant culture and stunning surroundings have had a profound impact on her art. Early in 2010, Eckstein was offered a position as an artist-in-residence by Ya/Ya Inc., a New Orleans-based program focused on helping exceptional young artists in the area. After a few months, the artist also held an exhibition titled ‘Coming Home: Rooted in The River City’ that displayed the work during her residence with Ya/Ya.

In 2013, Matt Fulchiron’s wife came to New York to earn her master’s degree in art therapy at NYU Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development.

Currently, Eckstein works as an art therapist with The Animation Project (TAP). It is a non-profit therapy, education, and workforce development program in New York. Her Facebook page also lists NYC H&H/Elmhurst Hospital in her work profile.

With her job, Kristin continues to paint in her Brooklyn home-based studio. She displays her work on her Instagram handle, kristinecksteinart.

Furthermore, Matt Fulchiron’s wife is involved in his work; she appeared in one of his podcasts in April 2020. Eckstein discussed her home town New Orleans in the podcast- Road Heads with Louis Katz & Matt Fulchiron.

Kristin Eckstein and Matt Fulchiron’s Relationship

Regarding their relationship, Kristin and Matt keep a relatively low profile on social media. While Matt occasionally posts about her, his wife keeps her Instagram private.

The podcaster’s first post about his wife dates back to 2018, when Matt said, “My girlfriend is the sweetest. Y’all have no idea.” Matt and Kristin have been dating each other at least since 2018. He fondly calls her Giggles and his No. 1 fan.

The couple never shared their engagement details, but they have been engaged since 2020, as Matt has referred to Kristin as his fiancée on his podcast. They married on April 23, 2022, at Santa Barbara Historical Museum in California.