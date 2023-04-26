Kentucky Meteorologist Matt Breland Is Leaving Spectrum News 1

Residents of Louisville, Kentucky tuned into Matt Breland’s forecasts during weekends for two years. Now the young meteorologist is taking a bow. Matt Breland announced he is leaving Spectrum News 1 in the coming future for a different opportunity. Since his announcement, Kentucky residents have been inquiring about where he is going next and if he will continue in the broadcast business. They especially hope he will stay in the Louisville area. Find out what Matt Breland said about his departure from Spectrum News 1.

Matt Breland Stepping Away from the Green Screen

Matt Breland grew up in Sumrall, Mississippi where his family is still based. After earning an associate’s degree from Jones College in 2016, he earned his bachelor’s degree in geosciences from Mississippi State University in 2018.

His on-air career began right after college when he moved to Alabama. He was a part-time weather specialist at Tuscaloosa’s WVUA 23 before moving to Montgomery. He was a meteorologist on the Alabama News Network from 2018 to 2019. He was later the on-air meteorologist and web producer at Dothan’s WTVY-TV till 2020.

Breland came to Louisville, Kentucky in 2021 to work in a full-time position at Charter Communications. He has been part of the weather team at Spectrum News 1, doing the weekend morning forecasts for over two years.



While Breland is a phenomenal broadcast meteorologist, he has been aspiring for change and new challenges since the start of 2023. He announced on his official social media on April 24 that he will be leaving Spectrum News 1 and the broadcasting business altogether.

He will be working at Spectrum News till mid-May. He has not specified when his last day on air is yet.

When he leaves the studio, Breland will switch gears to sales and finance. He has accepted a job outside the TV industry and will remain in Louisville.

Matt Breland is not completely leaving meteorology behind. Though he won’t be doing forecasts on air, he will be sharing updated weather information on social media.

“I will ALWAYS be a meteorologist! It’s part of my identity! The passion I have for the forces in the skies of our planet will continue to amaze me and I’ll still be active on other media platforms with weather information. I assure you all that the support I’ve received from childhood to now for pursuing this career will certainly not be wasted!” he wrote on social media.

So Matt Breland’s new followers can remain connected with him on social media. Meanwhile, make the most of his last weeks on air before he leaves Spectrum News 1.