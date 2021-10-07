About Mary Keller Age 29 Years Birth February 8, 1992 Hawaii Siblings Laura Jean Parents Cynthia Ichiriu Keller, Bruce Keller Job Attorney Alumni Punahou School, Columbia University, Universite Jean Moulin (Lyon III) Works For Russ, August & Kabat as media and entertainment associate Worked at US District Court for the District of Hawaii as judicial extern Dating Chris Taylor

Los Angeles Dodgers got a dramatic victory over the St. Louis Cardinals thanks to a walk-off homerun by Chris Taylor. This significant moment not only has the spotlight on CT3 but also his spotlight. Dodgers nation wants to know who is Chris Taylor’s girlfriend as this MLB pro is pretty low-key about his relationships. He does treat his social media followers to the occasional glimpse of his girlfriend though who we have identified as Mary Keller. She’s now a staple at Dodgers games cheering on her beau and often by Taylor’s side outside the diamond. For those who cannot get enough of this couple, we have more details in this Mary Keller wiki.

Mary Keller’s Family

Mary Keller was born on February 8, 1992 and hails from Hawaii. She is the younger of two daughters born to Cynthia Ichiriu Keller and Bruce Keller.

Mary’s parents, Bruce and Cynthia, are dentists who run the Kaneohe Family Dental Care, Inc. They are also classical music enthusiasts, the love of which their daughters continued.

Both Mary and her sister, Laura Jean, are violinists. Laura is performs with the orchestra of the San Francisco Ballet.

Mary Keller’s Career

The Hawaii native was a concert violinist making her grand debut with the Honolulu Symphony at the age of 10.

Family trips for the Kellers often involved traveling all over the country wherever Laura or Mary were performing.

Mary however, opted to switch from music to law after graduating from Punahou School in 2010. She attended Columbia University where she graduated with a BA in psychology a year early in 2013. While there, she was also a concertmaster of the Columbia University Orchestra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Taylor (@ctaylor_3)

Keller came to California when she was pursuing her Juris Doctor at USC. She spent part of 2016 at the Universite Jean Moulin (Lyon III) in France where she completed an LLM certification in international business, trade and tax law. She was also named the Saks Scholar of Law and Psychology and published in law journals when she graduated in 2017.

Keller had experience as a judicial extern at the US District Court for the District of Hawaii. She was also a summer associate at a Los Angeles law firm. Soon after earning her JD, Keller was working at the same firm as a civil litigation associate. As of 2019, Keller is a media and entertainment associate in L.A.’s Russ, August & Kabat.

Mary Keller and Chris Taylor’s Relationship

Chris Taylor keeps his romantic life under wraps. So details of how he met L.A.-based attorney, Mary Keller and how long they’ve been together are obscure.

They both began featuring in each other’s social media in 2020. Keller is often cheering at Taylor’s games front and center and is his date to red carpet events too.