Is Mary DeAngelis Leaving QVC?

Mary DeAngelis is one of the biggest attractions of QVC. Diehard QVC watchers and shoppers look to her recommendations, which make her one of the most successful hosts of the homeshopping titan. That’s why a change in her schedule has left fans and followers asking if Mary DeAngelis is leaving QVC. Could it be true or just a little misconception on QVC’s social media community? Rest assured DeAngelis is not going anywhere.

Mary DeAngelis’ QVC Schedule

Mary DeAngelis joined QVC’s call center more than a decade ago. Now she’s not only one of its biggest on-air personalities, she also trains other hosts for the homeshopping network.

Among her QVC shows, DeAngelis is best known for co-hosting In the Kitchen with David along with fellow QVC veteran, David Venable. Its popularity led to her own spin-off, In the Kitchen with Mary.

In early November, DeAngelis had an announcement for her followers. She revealed that she would no longer be on In the Kitchen with David on Sundays.

Yes it will! In the Kitchen w/ Mary will still be on QVC2 every Saturday at 11am ET 💝 https://t.co/HAAaUwRslM — Mary DeAngelis (@MaryQVC) November 6, 2022

Some who missed the announcement feared Mary DeAngelis is stepping back from QVC. That is however not the case.

Responding to some followers on Twitter, she assured that she will continue to host In the Kitchen with Mary. Her show airs on QVC2 on Saturdays at 11 am EST.

Fans were not only relieved they will still be seeing Mary on QVC, they also get to rely on her during the holidays. DeAngelis has been teasing her upcoming schedules every week and she’s got a bagful of gifting ideas and suggestions as well as her wit and humor for the upcoming holidays.

Last week, DeAngelis and Kim Gravel clocked in two bonus hours on holiday gifting recs. On Sunday, she engaged viewers for three hours on her culinary show.

And there’s a lot more coming from Mary DeAngelis on QVC. Keep up with her on QVC, QVC2 and her official social media.