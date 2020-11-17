Mary Cosby Wiki: Who Is the New Star of “RHOSLC”?

About Mary Cosby Known As Mary Martha Harris Age 48 Years Birth April 10, 1972 Spouse Robert Cosby 1998 - now

Mary Cosby is the newest most controversial member to join the Real Housewives franchise. The reality TV debutant from Utah is part of the inaugural season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and attracted attention for her marriage right away. She revealed on the show that she is married to her former step-grandfather which earned mixed reactions. What’s more, there is a lot of family drama to unpack in this new Bravolebrity’s life. So without further ado, check out this Mary Cosby wiki for everything on her family.

Mary Cosby’s Family

Born Mary Martha Harris on April 10, 1972, she is a native of Utah. She is the granddaughter of Dr. Rosemary “Mama” Cosby.

Mama Cosby moved with her four children to Utah and founded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in 1968. She rose to prominence as a Pentecostal Pastor who also built a multi-million dollar empire of churches, real estate, homes, businesses and assets.

She married Robert C. Cosby twice, in 1975 and 1982. Robert, who was 20 years her junior, would adopt her children and became stepgrandfather to Rosemary’s grandchildren.

Mama Cosby passed away on January 4, 1997. After her death, controversies ensued, some of which are forming the drama of RHOSLC.

There is speculation if Mary Cosby is related to the infamous Bill Cosby. However there is no evidence to prove any kind of familial relation between them.

Mary Cosby’s Husband

As she said on the RHOSLC premiere, Cosby married her widowed stepgrandfather, Bishop Robert Cosby in September 1998. She was reportedly 24 and he was 45.

According to her bio on Bravo, Mary Cosby “inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants and more.” But the condition to get her inheritance was that she marry Robert.

They are currently parents to a teenage son. But little is known about him.

Mary and Robert’s relationship has not gone down well with her castmates and many viewers. She has particularly felt the wrath of “Queen Bee” Jen Shah.

Mary and Robert Cosby’s Legal Troubles

Soon after Mary and Robert’s wedding, Bishop Robert became the leader of Mama Cosby’s church. But that led to conflicts with Mama’s surviving children.

One of the children, Rasalind Cazares split from the church with hundreds of followers. She filed a lawsuit against Robert alleging that he forged Rosemary Cosby’s signatures to take over her assets.

She also demanded Robert present an account of Rosemary’s fortune. She also alleged foul play in her mother’s death. Rosemary had reportedly died in her sleep of heart failure.

But Robert had for his part denied her accusations. His legal battle with Rosemary’s children raged on for years.

Cazares filed another lawsuit in 2007 alleging that Robert mishandled Rosemary’s estate. She claimed that he denied Rosalind her portion of the estate.

Mary is not mentioned in reports about the legal struggles but many claimed that it led to strained relations with her extended family. Furthermore, some former members of the family’s church have hit the Bravo forums to claim Mary Cosby is a “cult leader.”

This same former church member didn’t mince words about Rosemary Cosby either. The unidentified person claimed that Rosalind Cazares is Mary’s mother but most sources state they are aunt and niece.

Viewers hope they get see some of the family drama spill on to RHOSLC.