Jacksonville Anchor Mary Baer Will Be Leaving WJXT-TV

Prominent news anchor Mary Baer has spent half of her life on the set of Channel 4 studios, bringing you the latest happenings. Many of her followers have grown up seeing her on the broadcast. And now, such a legendary reporter is leaving the airwaves of Jacksonville. Mary Baer will leave WJXT-TV to begin the next chapter of her life. Find out more about her retirement right here.

Mary Baer Announces Retirement After 30 Years

A native of Medford, Oregon, graduated from the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism in 1985. She started her professional career in her hometown and joined KTVL as an anchor and reporter in 1985.

After three years, Mary moved to Columbus, Ohio, and became an anchor/reporter for WSYX. And in 1992, she made Jacksonville her home when she joined WJXT-TV Channel 4 News. The city quickly became her home, where she found the love of her life and also became a grandma.

After Deborah Gianoulis retired in 2003, Mary Baer took her place at the anchor desk. She co-anchors the newscast alongside Tom Wills, her co-anchor of 20 years.

Baer’s story of a young girl, Ava-Kate, who swallowed a button battery, earned her first Emmy. Another story close to Mary’s heart is of Jonathan Kassebaum, a pastor who lost his life for a few minutes after being electrocuted and drowned in his backyard. He survived the accident due to his daughter and nearby yard workers’ quick action.

Mary Baer, who has been given numerous awards, has now decided to leave WJXT-TV to begin the next chapter of her life. She will retire from the station after 30 wonderful years.

Mary will officially retire on May 31, 2023. And after that, she wishes to spend more time with her husband, grandson and travel around the country.