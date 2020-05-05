About Mary Anne Shula Known As Mary Anne Hurst, Mary Anne Stephens Age 74 Years Birth July 7, 1945 Gender Female Spouse Don Shula October 1993 - May 2020 (Death),

The NFL is mourning the loss of Don Shula, one of its winningest coaches in the history of football. He passed away on May 4, 2020 at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy that is unmatched. He is mourned not only by scores of fans, but also his family, including his wife, Mary Anne Shula. She was with the coach through the end of his career and post-NFL life. And she’s known to have a big heart too. Our Mary Anne Shula wiki highlights the late coach’s relationship with his loving wife.

Mary Anne Shula Is from Arkansas

Born Mary Anne Hurst on July 7, 1945, she is a native of the small town of Coal Hill in Arkansas. She is the fifth child of six kids born to a father who was a rancher and cotton and soybean farmer and a mother who worked as a nurse and Bible teacher.

When she was 15, Hurst lived with her sister, Colleen while her brother-in-law was serving in the military. She would marry the first time when she was 18 to John Maddox Smith (he passed away in 2003).

They got divorced later, and she married a second time when she was 24 to James Burl Keller. But that marriage ended in divorce too.

Hurst was mother to two sons and a daughter by her third and fourth marriages. She is also a grandmother.

While married to Shula, Hurst lived in Florida. But she would return to her roots, contributing to her home state and building a child care center in Coal Hill.

Shula Was Married to a Wealthy Arkansas Financier

Mary Anne Hurst became a prominent public figure in Arkansas after her marriage to Jackson Thomas Stephens, a wealthy financier, and philanthropist from Little Rock, Arkansas. Stephens had two children, Jackson Stephens Jr. and Warren Amerine Stephens, from his previous marriage when he met the mother-of-three at a political event in Arkansas.

When they married in 1981, the couple became the faces of Arkansas’ Republican politics. Mary Anne was co-chairwoman of George Bush’s successful 1988 presidential campaign in the state besides campaigning for other Republican candidates. The married couple of 10 years were also referred to as Mr. and Mrs. Republican.

She was also a major philanthropist within Arkansas. Her contributions earned her the title Arkansas Citizen of the Year in 1990 by the March of Dimes.

Mary Anne and Jackson Stephens’ divorce in 1991 came as a shock to Arkansas citizens. After receiving a confidential settlement, Hurst relocated to her ex-husband’s Florida home where she continued to host fundraisers and do charity.

Stephens passed away in 2005, after which the now Mary Anne Shula sued his estate and his son for alimony. The original divorce settlement got her the Florida home where she lived with Don Shula and $1.0 million annually in spousal support. She, however, lost the case as the Stephens estate has never missed an alimony payment.

Mary Anne and Don Shula Married in 1993

The then-Miami Dolphins coach, Don Shula had lost his first wife and the mother of his five children, Dorothy, to breast cancer in 1991. He became active in cancer-related charity after her death.

The following year, he was at a New Year’s party at golfer Ray Floyd and his wife, Maria’s home. At the same party was the Floyds’ new neighbor, Mary Anne Stephens.

The golfer played matchmaker and soon after the party, NFL’s winningest coach and the fundraising maven began dating. They tied the knot on October 15, 1993 in a small, private ceremony at a Miami Beach church.

They were together till his death on May 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne and their children and grandchildren.

