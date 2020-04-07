About Marques Ray Known As Marques Ray Mascarinas Age 38 Years Birth April 13, 1981 Kern County, California Gender Male Height 5 feet 5 inches Spouse Daisy Sanchez May 2015 - Present Children Camila Siblings Sean Mascarinas, Ceferino Jr. Mascarinas Parents Ceferino Mascarinas Sr., Linda Baca Mascarinas Nationality American Job Actor Alumni California State University, Bakersfield Hometown Bakersfield, California Shows Brews Brothers, Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire

Netflix’s Brew Brothers brings together a stellar cast of talented comedic actors, which includes Marques Ray. The new comedy series follows two brothers, played by Mike Castle and Alan Aisenberg, who only see eye to eye on two things: creating the perfect brew and saving the family’s brewery. It falls on their friends Sarah, played by Carmen Flood, and Chuy, played by Ray, to sort out their differences and get them to work together. Ray has proven he’s an actor you need to keep an eye on from his past work. But if you haven’t caught up with this rising star already, our Marques Ray wiki is the perfect primer on him.

Marques Ray Is from California

Born Marques Ray Mascarinas on April 13, 1981 in Kern County, California, he goes by Marques Ray in professional circles. He is one of three sons born to and raised by Linda Baca Mascarinas and Ceferino Mascarinas Sr.

Marques and his brothers, Ceferino Jr. and Sean, grew up in Bakersfield, California.

Growing up in a farming community, Marques Ray spent his summers picking grapes.

“So much fun, you had to wake up every morning at four and put on long sleeves even though it’s hot outside because of the pesticides and then we picked grapes!” recalled Ray.

Ray’s mother sadly passed away in September 2019.

Ray Started Out in Music and Comedy

Marques Ray studied advertising and public relations in school, because he didn’t want to continue in the grape-picking business. He first enrolled at San Diego State University, then graduated from Cal State- Bakersfield with a degree in communications in 2004.

But advertising was not a career Ray decided to pursue either.

“After college I went to an open stage, which they call a jam, and it was at [famed improv group] Second City. I went up there and my heart was beating so fast and I did a Prince impersonation and it got some laughs. I was hooked from there,” Ray said.

But he wasn’t just a comedian. Early on, Ray started sang with an R&B group called MFC. After that, he performed with Bakersfield-based hip-hop group, Hot Squad.

“People thought it was a joke, even though he was dead serious, and continued to follow Marques, expecting a comedy show,” reads his bio.

Nonetheless, his comedy career took off. He performs stand-up with UCB Comedy, including as part of a “Maude Night” sketch comedy team called Tut, at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, in L.A. He even formed a sketch comedy group, Marq n’ Park, with Fresh off the Boat’s Randall Park.

Brews Brothers is not his first foray as a comedic TV actor. Ray has also performed/appeared in MTV’s Wild N’Out, Nick Swardson’s Pretend Time, Comedy Central’s Kröd Mändoon and the Flaming Sword of Fire, Mind of Mencia, Our Footloose Remake, Party Over Here, Dr. Ken, Adam Ruins Everything, The UCB Show, Fresh off the Boat, Superstore, The Conners, and more.

Ray Is Married to Musician Daisy Sanchez

Marques Ray was a very convincing gay character in Krod Mandoon, but in reality he’s straight and married to a talented musician. His wife, Daisy Sanchez (born November 27, 1984), is also a Bakersfield resident.

She started out as a Latina Mariachi-inspired musician, diversifying to songwriting and singing both originals and covers on YouTube.

Ray and Sanchez got married on May 29, 2015. Their daughter Camila was born in 2017.

