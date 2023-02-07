Meet Marley Smith, the Wife of NBA Pro Dru Smith

About Marley Smith Known As Marley Nix Miller Age 25 Years Birth March 14, 1997 Illinois Spouse Dru Smith (2021-present) Siblings Blake, Quinn Parents Missy Mitchell (Mother), Chris Miller (Father) Nationality American Job Teacher/Entrepreneur Owns Sweat x Smith Alumni University of Evansville, Richland County High School

Dru Smith joined the Brooklyn Nets franchise with a two-way contract in January 2023. With the young shooting guard, a new WAG comes to the franchise. Marley Smith is Dru Smith’s wife since he joined the NBA. The erstwhile Marley Miller gets her fair share of credit for Dru’s improving game since he played college basketball at Evansville. She has an awe-worthy athletic background herself and can run circles around Dru on the hardwood court. We reveal more about who she is in this Marley Smith wiki.

Marley Smith’s Family

Marley Nix Miller was born on March 14, 1997 and hails from Olney, Illinois. She is the daughter of Missy Mitchell and Chris Miller.

Marley grew up alongside brothers, Blake and Quinn. Quinn also plays football at his high school.

Advertisement

Their mother, Missy Mitchell, works in the local school district but also has other ventures in fashion and mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marley Nix Smith (@marleynixsmith)

Advertisement

Marley Smith’s Education and Career

Marley Miller attended Richland County High School where she played basketball. She was having a spectacular senior year which was however cut short by an injury.

Advertisement

She initially attended Vincennes University and played one season at the JUCO level. She transferred to the University of Evansville later.

After redshirting in the 2016-17 season due an injury, Marley played in 29 games and started 21 games with the Purple Aces in the 2017-18 season. She majored in elementary education and graduated in 2019.

Soon after graduating, she worked at Alpha Hart Lewis Elementary from 2019 to 2021 in Columbia, Missouri. She later worked at the Sioux Falls School District in South Dakota from 2021 to 2022.

Advertisement

Since 2022, Smith is exploring an entrepreneurial venture too. She launched Sweat x Smith, an online clothing store for athleisure fashion.

Marley Smith and Dru Smith’s Relationship

Evansville native, Dru Smith played collegiate basketball at the University of Evansville. There he met fellow Purple Aces basketball player, Marley Miller and they began dating.

The couple also enjoy playing basketball together and practicing together. Back in college, Marley was Dru’s go-to rebounder at practice.

Advertisement

Smith transferred to the University of Missouri and Miller moved to Columbia after graduating from college to be with him. After their engagement in 2020, they married on June 12, 2021 in Evansville.

Smith went undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. He signed with Miami Heat and joined Sioux Falls Skyforce as an affiliate player. His wife also moved to Sioux Falls with him where she worked.

Also Read: Meet Lady Mendez, Miami Dolphins Pro Bradley Chubb’s Girlfriend

Now that Dru Smith has signed a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, we’ll just have to see what’s next for the shooting guard and his wife. Meanwhile Marley is sharing pictures on social media from their time in Brooklyn.