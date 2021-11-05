Marissa Gialousis Wiki: Facts about the “Tampa Baes” Star

About Marissa Gialousis Age 31 Years Birth September 15, 1990 Florida Gender Female Siblings John Gialousis, Michael Gialousis Parents Renee Gialousis Nationality American Job Registered nurse at BayCare Health System Alumni University of South Florida, Tarpon Springs High School, Rasmussen College Girlfriend Summer Mitchell Ethnicity Greek Worked at Coldwell Banker (2015-18)

When the new unscripted queer series Tampa Baes premieres on Prime Video on November 5, fans will get more insight into the relationship of “it couple” Marissa Gialousis and Summer Mitchell. The series focuses on 12 friends who are lesbians and have a multi-ethnic heritage. Marissa Gialousis’ background has the show’s fans intrigued and they want to know more about Summer Mitchell’s girlfriend. So we reveal all there is to know about this new reality star in this Marissa Gialousis wiki.

Marissa Gialousis’ Family

Marissa Renee Gialousis was born on September 15, 1990, and is a native of Florida. She is one of three children born to Renee Gialousis.

Marissa and her siblings, John and Michael Gialousis, grew up in Tarpon Springs. Their mother Renee is a realtor with Coldwell Banker there.

Her brother John studied law and is working as a registered nurse. Her other brother, Michael, is a local chiropractor.

Marissa and her siblings are of Greek ethnicity. Renee is fluent in the Greek language and showcases some of the culture on social media and Marissa, too, boasts fluency in Greek.

Marissa Gialousis’ Career

When Marissa Gialousis graduated from Tarpon Springs High School in 2009, she had accomplishments in the tennis, volleyball, and swim clubs; the interact-rotary club; and the National Honor Society. She attended St. Petersburg College where she was a presidential scholar and earned her AA in general studies.

Soon after, she enrolled in the University of South Florida where she received the Florida Bright Futures scholarship and finished third in the Verizon FiOS USF Marketing Competition. She graduated in 2013 with a BBA in marketing.

While in college, Gialousis had part-time jobs and internships. She also worked with her mom at Coldwell Banker as a sales and marketing assistant from 2009 to 2013.

After college, Gialousis had marketing and management jobs. From 2015 to 2018, she worked as realtor at Coldwell Banker before switching tracks to healthcare.

The future reality star pursued an Associate of Science degree in nursing at Rasmussen College from 2018 to 2019. She even had clinical internships at Solaris, Medical Center of Trinity, IDEA Lab Kids, Johns Hopkins, and more. Gialousis has been a registered nurse at BayCare Health System since 2019.

Marissa Gialousis and Summer Mitchell’s Relationship

Marissa Gialousis and Summer Mitchell have been together since 2017 and are still going strong. They appear in each other’s social media often, and their followers can’t help gush over this cute couple. They are certainly looking forward to their chemistry on Tampa Baes.

Marissa and Summer find themselves in a rivalry with fellow “it couple” Haley Grable and Brianna Murphy. The return of Cuppie Bragg could either bridge the gap between these couples or cause more drama.