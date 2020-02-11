Mariah Riddlesprigger Wiki: Facts About Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Girlfriend

About Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger Age 27 Years Birth September 17, 1992 Gender Female Children Liam Charles Antetokounmpo Siblings Maya Riddlesprigger, Makayla Riddlesprigger Parents Patrick Riddlesprigger, Catherine Riddlesprigger Address Milwaukee, Wisconsin Country United States Nationality American Alumni Rice University, Bullard High School Hometown Fresno, California Boyfriend Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo was a no-show at the Milwaukee Bucks-Sacramento Kings game on February 10. The Bucks had no problem defeating the Kings, but the NBA’s reigning MVP had good reason to miss the game and that’s because he became a father. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger gave birth to their first child and the Greek Freak was ecstatic to reveal the news on social media. We’re celebrating baby Greek Freak’s arrival with this Mariah Riddlesprigger wiki on the new mom.

Mariah Riddlesprigger Is a Volleyball Player

Mariah Danae Riddlesprigger was born on September 17, 1992 to Catherine “Cathy” and Patrick “Pat” Riddlesprigger. Cathy and Pat raised Mariah and their other two daughters, Makayla and Maya in Fresno, California.

Cathy is a marketing professional at Sysco while Pat is a teacher in the Fresco school district. The family has quite an athletic background with Patrick having played collegiate basketball.

It’s not very often I get all 3 of them together. One flying into LA, one flying out of LA, gave us a few hours for a birthday dinner and ice cream last night. I love my girls!❤️ #lovethem #wealllookedahotmess Posted by Cathy Riddlesprigger on Monday, September 16, 2019

Mariah is a former volleyball player from Bullard High School in Fresno. She continued to play volleyball at Rice University in Houston, Texas.

Her sister Maya is a track and field athlete as well as played volleyball at Central High School and then at Cal State Fullerton. Makayla also graduated from Central High School as a top volleyball athlete.

Mariah now resides in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where her beau is signed with the Bucks.

Riddlesprigger Interned at the NBA

After graduating from high school in 2010, Mariah studied sports management at Rice University. She graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in sports management and sociology and a minor in business. She also had a two-year stint working in the Rice University ticket office.

As a student-athlete, Riddlesprigger had quite the start in her sports management career with two internships at the NBA. She was working for the Philadelphia 76ers’ basketball operations for more than a year in 2015-2016 during the summer league.

In her second internship during the summer league, she had more responsibilities that challenged her. It helped her gain respect among her peers and also build a network that came useful in her future career.

“I met everybody from Mark Cuban to Rick Fox and several team presidents, General Managers, coaches, ESPN executives and sports agents,” Riddlesprigger recalled.

Riddlesprigger Gave Birth to Her First Child with Antetokounmpo

It’s unknown when and how Riddlesprigger began dating Giannis Antetokounmpo. They have been going strong for a while now and the Greek Freak fans adore them together.

Riddlesprigger had a baby shower in January 2020 with their family in attendance. And according to the Bucks organization, Antetokounmpo has been asking the dads among his teammates for advice on becoming a first time father.

Antetokounmpo posted a TikTok video this past weekend of him and his baby mama at the hospital “playing the waiting game.” The wait was over with the arrival of Baby Greek Freak.

The MVP announced the arrival of their son, Liam Charles Antetokounmpo on Twitter. While he missed the Bucks vs. Kings game, fans and the team are ecstatic to welcome the newest member of the Bucks family.

Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in the house❤️ pic.twitter.com/yVSf0U93le — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 10, 2020

