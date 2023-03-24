Meet New York Giants CB Amani Oruwariye’s Girlfriend, Maria Rendina

About Maria Rendina Age 26 Years Birth June 6, 1996 Michigan Siblings Pete Rendina, Joe Rendina Parents Gina Rendina (Mother), Joe Ray Rendina (Father) Nationality American Job Fitness Instructor Affiliation Equinox, Izea Alumni St. Mary Catholic Central, Grand Valley State University

The New York Giants signed Amani Oruwariye in March 2023. Not only are NFL fans excited about this move, but so is Amani Oruwariye’s girlfriend, Maria Rendina. The former pageant queen, model, and fitness maven is involved in building brands and promoting wellness. However, her romance with the NFL cornerback has slipped under the radar. So we turn the spotlight on their relationship in this Maria Rendina wiki.

Maria Rendina’s Family

Maria Elizabeth Rendina was born on June 6, 1996, and hails from Monroe, Michigan. And she is the only daughter of three children born to Gina and Joe Ray Rendina.

Her oldest brother, Pete Rendina, was a wrestler at the University of Michigan. Meanwhile, their brother, Joe Rendina Jr., was on the Cornell Big Red wrestling team representing the Cornell University of Ithaca, New York, in collegiate wrestling.

Maria Rendina’s Education and Career

After graduating from St. Mary Catholic Central in 2014, Maria Rendina attended Grand Valley State University. She received a bachelor’s degree in digital communications and media/multimedia in 2018.

While in college, Rendina competed in the Miss Universe Organization. She was crowned Miss Michigan Teen USA in 2015.

Rendina was a fashion/beauty PR intern at D2 Publicity in Beverly Hills, an editorial intern at Byrdie Beauty in Los Angeles, and a production/newsroom intern at WOOD TV8 in Greater Grand Rapids, Michigan. Furthermore, she was also signed by talent agencies as a model.

Since graduating from college, Rendina has been occupied with fitness and social media marketing. She was affiliated with SheFit as a model, event lead, and campaign manager until 2021. Moreover, she was also a Barre instructor for a while.

As of 2021, Rendina has been a campaign manager at influencer marketing firm IZEA and a fitness instructor at Equinox. Most recently, she represented IZEA at the L.A. premiere of Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Maria Rendina and Amani Oruwariye’s Relationship

The Detroit Lions selected Penn State Nittany Lions top prospect Amani Oruwariye in the 2019 NFL Draft. The cornerback has been lowkey on social media for most of his NFL career but has featured in Maria Rendina’s official social media pages since at least 2020.

They’ve traveled together, and Rendina has written sweet messages to him on his birthday. In February, the couple vacationed in Turks and Caicos together.

Oruwariye signed with the New York Giants this month. And Rendina congratulated her beau on his big contract in her Instagram Stories.