About Maria Castro Age 34 Years Birth December 23, 1986 Spouse Trent Shelton (11th Oct 2015) Children Tristan (born September 25, 2008), Maya (born on July 8, 2016), Marlee (born on September 17, 2019) Siblings Cylvia, Anne Parents Lulu Francisco Castro Ethnicity Philippines

Trent Shelton’s shortlived NFL career included bouncing between teams and free agency. But since retiring, he’s become an inspiration to countless people as a motivational speaker and founder of RehabTime. And he credits his success to his wife, Maria Castro Shelton. An influencer herself, Maria has supported Trent’s career all the way while balancing motherhood and her other passions. She is deserving of the spotlight in this Maria Castro wiki.

Maria Shelton’s Family and Ethnicity

Maria Castro was born on December 23, 1986 and is of Philippines descent. She is one of three daughters born to Lulu Francisco Castro.

Maria, her sisters Cylvia and Anne, and their mother are based in the US. Maria and her family live in Fort Worth, Texas.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #YesNewFriends (@yesnewfriends)

Maria Shelton and Trent Shelton’s Relationship and Children

Former NFL player Trent Shelton and his then girlfriend, Maria Castro, welcomed their first child together, a boy named Tristan on September 25, 2008. The couple got engaged in 2015 and shared the news with a video with their son.

Advertisement

Shelton and Castro married on October 11, 2015 and shared another video of their special day. Little Tristan was a dashing scene stealer at his parents’ wedding.

Advertisement

They welcomed their second child, a girl they named Maya on July 8, 2016. Their youngest daughter, daughter Marlee, on September 17, 2019.

Maya Shelton recently had a health scare which also concerned Trent Shelton’s followers. The motivational speaker took to his social media to ask for thoughts and prayers for their daughter Maya who had to be rushed into PICU on March 9, 2021. In a separate post, Maria shared that the family’s belief that Maya will pull through.

Maya was discharged on March 12 and made a complete recovery. While the family didn’t provide any details about what was ailing her, Maria mentioned that their daughter’s condition was the result of an “accident” and she needed breathing tubes during the hospital stay.

Advertisement

The lack of details was the least of their follower’s concern. They were ecstatic for Maya’s recovery and the Shelton family.

Maria Shelton’s Career

Shelton is a self-styled stay-at-home-mom with more than one feather in her cap. Besides being the matriarch of the family, she is also a photographer, blogger and influencer.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Shelton 🇵🇭❤️🇺🇸 (@maria.shelton)

From taking photos of her son, Maria went on to become a professional photographer in the Dallas/ Fort Worth area. In 2018, she began blogging about motherhood, marriage, self-care, and lifestyle and grew a steady online following.

She now boasts over 107k followers on Instagram and growing. She also has her fair share of sponsored posts.