Margo Altshuler Leaving KNOE 8 News: Where’s the Meteorologist Going?

In a relatively short time, Margo Altshuler has risen to prominence as Monroe, Louisiana’s residents’ go-to weather source. Although she’s only been at KNOE-TV for a short time, her weather forecasts have already gained a loyal following. But the budding meteorologist has announced her departure from the station. Margo Altshuler is leaving KNOE 8 News for an opportunity she could not pass. Since the news broke, her viewers are wondering if she plans to also leave Monroe. Here’s what Margo Altshuler has to say about her departure from KNOE.

Margo Altshuler’s Education and Career

Born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, Margo Altshuler wanted to become a meteorologist at a young age. She was motivated in elementary school to pursue a career in science and weather by one of her town’s meteorologists.

Eventually, Altshuler went to Mississippi State University and earned a BS in Meteorology in June 2022. Before that, she interned for the Memphis Weather Network for over a year.

After graduating from MSU, Altshuler landed her first job at KNOE-TV and moved to Monroe, Louisiana. The city’s residents appreciate her weather forecast and severe weather coverage. Moreover, they like how she keeps calm during extreme events and tornado warnings. She demonstrated her abilities and poise in this.

Margo Altshuler to Leave KNOE 8 News

The meteorologist who swiftly earned the city’s affection is now leaving the station. Margo Altshuler is leaving KNOE-TV for her next adventure, and it’s an opportunity she could not turn down because it will benefit her and her fiancé.

Altshuler spoke about her growth at the station and said, “I have learned a ton from my coworkers, especially my other meteorologist and friend Sheena Martin. I cannot thank each and every one enough for how they have shaped me into the person I have become”.

Her last day on the broadcast will be March 2, 2023. Regarding her next job, the meteorologist will be announcing it soon on her social media. So, keep your eyes peeled there for updates.