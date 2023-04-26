Meet Boston Celtics Star, Marcus Smart’s Fiancée, Maisa Hallum

About Maisa Hallum Age 31 Years Birth June 1, 1991 California Siblings Naseme Hallum Parents Fatoum Alwareeth (Mother), Nasser Hallum (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Sousa Swim

Marcus Smart never fails to attract attention outside the court too. Boston Celtics fans can’t help their curiosity about the special someone in the point guard’s life. Maisa Hallum is Marcus Smart’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who fans have spotted at games. They’re however very private about their relationship. We deep-dive into the background of Marcus Smart’s wife-to-be in this Maisa Hallum wiki.

Maisa Hallum’s Family

Maisa Nasser Hallum was born on June 1, 1991 to Nasser Hallum and Fatoum Alwareeth. Maisa and her sister, Naseme Hallum grew up in California.

Their mother, Fatoum Alwareeth is a native of Yemen. Nasser Hallum came to Michigan from Libya before settling in California.

Her parents have been in the restaurant and grocery business for decades. They ran a pizzeria in Richmond for 13 years before taking over the grocery store Alwareeth’s parents left to the family.

They also operated a Mexican eaterie and a Middle Eastern restaurant before moving to Brentwood where they reopened Prego Pizzeria in 2012. Nasser Hallum is the main chef of the restaurant.

Maisa Hallum’s Education and Career

Very little is known about Maisa Hallum’s early life and education on account of her being private on social media. She is however touted as an entrepreneur.

Maisa Hallum co-founded the swimwear brand, Sousa Swim, with her sister, Naseme. Maisa is the creative director and designer of the collection.

They were inspired by their parents’ entrepreneurial spirit to establish a business of their own. Growing up in California and spending so much time on the beach, the sisters wore more swimwear than street wear which made a swim collection the right fit for them.

Maisa Hallum and Marcus Smart’s Relationship

Texas native, Marcus Smart played college basketball at Oklahoma State before the Boston Celtics selected him in the 2014 NBA Draft. It’s unclear when he met and began dating Maisa Hallum.

Hallum has had a few appearances on Smart’s Instagram and several appearances at Celtics games. Sometimes her sister and other relatives also appear on the point guard’s social media and games.

In December 2022, Smart revealed to his Instagram followers that his girlfriend said yes to his proposal. The official Celtics Instagram page, Jayson Tatum, Donnie Wahlberg, Blake Griffin, Obi Toppin and more were congratulating the newly engaged couple.