Marci Rubin Leaving News 12 New Jersey: Where Is the Veteran Anchor Going?

Marci Rubin has been bringing all the latest news coverage to New Jersey for 15 years and been in the business longer than that. Now the Emmy-winning news anchor is switching to the second act of her professional life. Marci Rubin announced she is leaving News 12 New Jersey in January 2023. Since then, her followers have been seeking answers about where she is going next and if she will continue on broadcast. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Hoboken. Find out what Marci Rubin said about leaving News 12 New Jersey here.

Marci Rubin Steps Back from News 12 New Jersey

Marci Rubin received her bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from SUNY Geneseo and her masters in communication arts from the New York Institute of Technology. Her resume is something that awes aspiring broadcast journalists.

Her earliest job was in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was a reporter and anchor at WBTW from 2001 to 2004.

She later came to New York where she was the reporter at News 12 Long Island till 2008. In early 2008, she moved to Hoboken, New Jersey and has been here since.



Rubin has been a part of the team at News 12 New Jersey for over 15 years. She’s delivered outstanding reportages and interviews and earned recognitions like Emmy and Associated Press awards.

Now this veteran journalist is switching trajectories. Marci Rubin wrapped her last day on air at News 12 New Jersey on January 27.

It was not only her last day at the station but in broadcast in general. But she’s not totally leaving the field.

Rubin is putting the hectic on-camera life of reporting and anchoring behind for the immediate future. She is instead moving to the non-reporting side of the news industry.

What her new role is and where is she heading to are still not revealed. Rubin nonetheless stated she will be active on her social media profiles and could possibly reveal details about her new venture there. It also appears that she will stay in New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Carissa Lawson and Syma Chowdhry are among her colleagues who shared social media messages congratulating Marci Rubin for her new venture and expressed how much they will miss her at News 12 New Jersey. They echoed several longtime viewers who also wished her well.