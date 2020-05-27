First Gent of Michigan, Dr. Marc Mallory, tried to use his position, and Governor Gretchen Whitmer is dealing with the fallout. Dr. Mallory hoped that being the spouse of the governor could translate to jumping the queue privileges, so he could get his boat on the water for Memorial Day weekend first while businesses are slowly opening up. Not a good look for the incumbent, even though Gov. Whitmer is brushing it off as her husband’s “failed attempt at humor.” This incident has the Internet curious about Gretchen Whitmer’s husband, so we’ve covered everything there is to know about him in our Marc Mallory wiki.

About Dr. Marc Mallory Age 59 Years Birth September 14, 1960 Gender Male Spouse Gretchen Whitmer July 2011 - Present,

Felicia Lindell (Divorced) Children Mason Mallory, Alex Mallory, Winston Mallory Parents Susan Mallory, Dr. Samuel Mallory Nationality American Job Dentist Alumni University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Sexton High School Hometown Lansing, Michigan

Marc Mallory Is a Dentist in Michigan

Marc Mallory was born on September 14, 1960 to Samuel and Susan Mallory. His family has been based in Lansing, Michigan, where Marc and his father had dental practices.

Dr. Sam Mallory had been practising dentistry in Lansing for over four decades. Marc Mallory had been eager to follow in his father’s footsteps since he was 13. Throughout his student life, he helped out his dad at his practice as an errand-runner, assistant, and lab technician.

Advertisement

Also Read: Chasten Glezman Wiki – Facts to Know about Pete Buttigieg’s Husband

Marc graduated from Sexton High School in 1978 and earned his B.A. in zoology from Michigan State University in 1982. He went on to attend dental school at the University of Michigan. As soon as he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree in 1986, he began working for his dad as a licensed dentist.

He later opened his own practice in Lansing in 1990, which he still runs. Two out of Marc’s three sons are also in the same profession.

Don’t Miss: Douglas Emhoff – Facts to Know about Kamala Harris’ Husband

Mallory Has Three Sons from a Previous Marriage

Before his marriage to the current Michigan Governor, Marc Mallory was married to one Felicia Lindell. She is a veterinarian based in East Lansing.

Advertisement

Lindell was a student at Michigan State University from 1979 to 1987, where she acquired her B.S. in general physiology and her veterinary professional degree. Perhaps they met when Mallory was studying zoology there.

Advertisement

Dr. Mallory and Lindell are parents to three sons: twins Mason and Alex and the youngest, Winston. The boys, now grown up, are close to both parents.

Also Read: David Lacey – Facts About L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey’s Husband

Advertisement

Mason Mallory also acquired his pre-dental and zoology degrees from Michigan State University. Having received his Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in 2019, he is practising in Marlette, Michigan.

Advertisement

His twin Alex Mallory studied law at Michigan State. He is now an associate attorney at a law firm in Michigan.

Winston Mallory is set to become a dentist, as he began dentistry school at the University of Michigan this year.

Marc Mallory married Gretchen Whitmer after his first marriage ended and his ex-wife Felicia also got remarried, to an Erik Lindell.

Don’t Miss: Ian O. Cameron – Facts About Susan Rice’s Husband

Mallory and Whitmer Married in 2011

Gretchen Whitmer was first married to Gary Shrewsbury, with whom she has two daughters: Sherry (born 2002) and Sydney (born 2004). After their divorce, Whitmer met a divorced father of three: Marc Mallory.

Dr. Mallory was reportedly Whitmer’s dentist. They connected and dated, then went on to tie the knot on July 17, 2011.

Whitmer was a Senate Minority Leader of Michigan back then. Her daughters were nine and seven respectively, while Gov. Whitmer’s sons were 18 and 13.

Also Read: Kenneth Keen Wiki – Facts to Know about Fiona Hill’s Husband