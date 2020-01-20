Kyle Shanahan is taking his first steps towards the Super Bowl as a head coach, with the San Francisco 49ers winning the NFC Championships on Sunday. If the 49ers win against the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2’s Super Bowl LIV, he’d make it halfway to his dad Mike Shanahan’s championship-winning legacy. It’s Kyle’s third season with the 49ers and adapting hasn’t been difficult, especially with the support of his wife, Mandy Shanahan. The coach’s wife first came to fans’ notice when they arrived to the new team. We learned that they have a very beautiful marriage, where they have helped each other through some of the most trying times. Needless to say, Mandy is serving as Coach Kyle’s level-headed pillar of strength as he aims for the Super Bowl. Which is why this Mandy Shanahan wiki is all the more special.

Mandy and Kyle Shanahan Are High School Sweethearts

Born Amanda O’Donnell, she’s a year younger than Kyle Shanahan (born December 14, 1979). Though Shanahan was born in Minnesota, he attended Cherry Creek High School in Colorado while his father served as the Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Denver Broncos.

It was at Cherry Creek that he met a fellow student, Amanda “Mandy” O’Donnell. They began dating the summer Mandy graduated from high school.

They decided not to continue their relationship when they went away to different colleges—Mandy to the University of Colorado and Kyle to the University of Texas at Austin. They would, however, rekindle their relationship when Mandy was going through a difficult personal time in her junior year.

Mandy Lost Her Mother to Cancer

When Mandy was in college, she was hit with devastating news. Her mother, Nancy O’Donnell, was terminally ill.

Nancy taught eighth grade and was described as vibrant. One day she went for a regular out-patient procedure to remove gallstones. Instead, the doctors told her she had stage 4 gallbladder cancer.

During that harrowing time, Mandy found an unlikely support system in her high school boyfriend, Kyle Shanahan. Not only could Mandy rely on him, but he also developed a bond with Nancy through regular letters.

Kyle would also fly home on weekends and spend time with Nancy on long walks. During that time, he and Mandy grew closer, too.

Nancy O’Donnell succumbed to her illness three months after her diagnosis on January 31, 2002 at the age of 57. And Kyle was there for young, grieving Mandy.

“He completely stunned me,” Mandy said. “Kyle, hands down, got me through that. After going through that with him, I couldn’t imagine being with anyone else. What was so alarming to me, being that young and going through something that devastating, I realized it’s not going to be the last sad thing that I go through.”

Kyle and Mandy Have Three Children

Seeing Mandy go through her mother’s illness and death, Kyle felt both amazement and adoration for her. That time was what made Kyle foresee a life beyond football with Mandy in it.

“I never planned on getting married at a young age,” recalled Kyle. “But then I understood ‘OK, you don’t necessarily get to pick when you get married. You get married when you find the right person.’ And I found her. So I changed my plans.”

Since he found her, they tied the knot in 2005. They are parents to three children, Stella (born 2008), Carter (born 2010), and Lexi (born 2013).

Before Super Bowl heartbreak, Kyle Shanahan and his wife, Mandy, endured a far bigger loss together. https://t.co/Xb6WJcF98b #49ers pic.twitter.com/2EV5ZhN3YA — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) March 5, 2017

Just as Kyle helped Mandy through the loss of her mother, Mandy has supported him through his career highs and lows.

