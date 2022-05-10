Meet Mae Planert, the New York Comedian and Mark Normand’s Girlfriend

About Mae Planert Age 31 Years Birth July 10, 1990 Sandwich, Massachusetts Siblings Ben Planert, Susie Pescosolido Parents Jean Planert (Mother), Thomas Planert (Father) Nationality American Job Comedian Alumni Roger Williams University Works For Octoly

acaNot many comedians get to share the stage with their significant other but Mark Normand gets to boast that honor. The funnyman is in a relationship with another up-and-coming comedian and their fans love their humor. Mark Normand’s girlfriend, Mae Planert, is one of the rising stars of the comedic scene and podcasts. She’s occasionally done sets with Normand as well as worked with other comedians. But despite working together, this couple tries not to bring comedy into their relationship. We give more insight into this couple and more about Normand’s girlfriend in this Mae Planert wiki.

Mae Planert’s Family

Mae Elaine Planert was born on July 10, 1990 and hails from Sandwich in Massachusetts. She is the youngest of three children born to Jean and Thomas Planert.

Her brother, Ben Planert, is a pilot and based in Puerto Rico. Their sister, Susie Pescosolido, is based in Boston.

Advertisement

Mae Planert’s Education and Career

After graduating from Thayer Academy, Mae Planert attended Roger Williams University in 2008. She did am exchange program at Institute at Palazzo Rucellai in Florence, Italy in 2010. She graduated with a BA in media communications in 2012.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mae Planert (@mae_planert)

Advertisement

Among her earliest jobs, she was a global education consultant at Education First in Boston from 2012 to 2014. She then moved to New York where she was an account executive at Gilt.com. she also held a similar position at LinkedIn and Sevenrooms.

Advertisement

Since 2019, Planert has been handling brand partnerships at Octoly. The company connects influencers with fashion, beauty, and fitness brands.

This is only one side of Mae Planert. She’s a funny woman too and is active in the stand-up circles of Big Apple.

Apart from performing at different venues, she also opened for other comedians on tour and featured on Comedy Central’s digital platform. You can also catch her comedic stylings on her podcasts, Risque Business News Podcast and WeWereHad.

Advertisement

Mae Planert and Mark Normand’s Relationship

Mae Planert and Mark Normand have been dating at least since 2015. She revealed the interesting way they met during a podcast appearance.

According to Mae, she was on a date with another guy and they went to Mark Normand’s show. After the date, she confessed to a friend that it was not her date, but the comedian whose show they went to who was on her mind.

She sent Normand a witty message on Facebook. They connected from there and started dating.

Advertisement

Mae Planert had not got into stand-up back then and initially hesitated to pursue it because she didn’t want people to think she’s piggybacking her famous comedian boyfriend. To keep her comedic pursuits separate from her relationship, she kept it a secret from Normand. He wouldn’t find out about her stand-up performances until they were coincidentally booked on the same show together.

Also Read: Meet Erin Blaney, NASCAR Pro William Byron’s Girlfriend and Ryan Blaney’s Sister

They revealed that they don’t discuss their comedy material with each. They prefer to keep their comedy out of their relationship and Planert admitted that it helped develop her own style. Despite isolating their careers from their relationship, they have shared the stand-up stage together many times.