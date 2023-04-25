Fresno’s favorite meteorologist Madeline Evans made a bittersweet announcement of her departure during her live broadcast on April 24, 2023. Her admirers are now wondering why Madeline Evans is leaving ABC30 and where she will be going next as a result of this. Well, Madeline Evans and her husband are taking a flight to their next adventure. Find out what the morning meteorologist has to say about her departure.

Madeline Evans and Husband to Leave Central California

A native of South Carolina, Madeline’s interest in meteorology dates back to her childhood. She had a fear of storms at first, but that faded as she learned more about them.

She earned a degree in meteorology and a minor in communication and broadcast journalism from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2016.

Advertisement

Evans worked as an intern at WKMG in Orlando, Florida, and after graduating, was hired full-time. She joined WKMG News6 as a weekend morning meteorologist and worked there until 2017.

A very bittersweet announcement this morning 💕@ABC30 pic.twitter.com/YQRngfH48L — Madeline Evans (@MadelineABC30) April 24, 2023

After that, Madeline moved to Norfolk, Virginia Area and joined WTKR News 3 as their weekday afternoon meteorologist, where she forecasted hurricanes, snowstorms, and tornadoes.

Advertisement

The meteorologist joined ABC 30 in November 2019 and moved to Fresno to be with her husband, Austen Starkey, a Naval Aviator at NAS Lemoore. They had just tied the knot in April of 2019, so they were technically newlyweds.

Advertisement

She and her husband were apart from each other for 11 months in 2020 as the members of the USS Nimitz had their longest deployment on record.

On April 24, 2023, Evans made a bittersweet announcement of her departure while on air. Madeline Evans has now decided to leave ABC 30, and her last day on the broadcast will be April 28, 2023.

She is leaving Central California as her family will move to their next assignment. She further said, “It has been almost four years, and this Navy family has to move on to our next adventure, so this is my last week at ABC30.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Meteorologist Adis Juklo Left ABC27 News in Harrisburg

However, the meteorologist has promised to reveal more about her departure on Friday. So, stay tuned to ABC 30.