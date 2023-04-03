After nearly six years, morning anchor Macy Egeland leaves News 12 Long Island for a new chapter in her life. And during those years, she was an integral part of the news team and its viewers’ daily routine. Since the announcement, Long Island residents have been asking where Macy Egeland is going and if she will also leave the region. Find out what the reporter had to say about her exit from the station.

Macy Egeland Leaves News 12 Long Island

Macy Egeland, a North Dakota native, graduated from Minnesota State University, Moorhead, and has over a decade of experience in journalism. Previously, she has worked with KX News and Fox News.

Egeland joined the News 12 Long Island team as a 10:00 p.m. presenter in 2017. And since then, she has continued her passion for sharing community stories.

News 12 Long Island announced a few newsroom changes in January 2022, a month after laying off several long-time staffers. And on February 12, 2022, Macy Egeland switched to weekend mornings. She anchored for Westchester and Long Island and contributed to the morning and 5:00 p.m. newscasts.

News 12 Long Island viewers quickly adjusted to the changes in the newsroom and never missed her new schedule. But the anchor recently announced her departure from the station.

Egeland said, “I could never put into words how much the last six years have meant to me and deciding to step away has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever made.”

Longtime fans followed Egeland throughout her professional and personal journey and even saw her marry the love of her life, Cody. The anchor met her husband while working at News 12.

Macy Egeland wrapped up her last day at the station on April 2, 2023. So, what’s next?

The anchor has not revealed any details as of yet but confirmed that she won’t be leaving Long Island and stated, “The entire Long Island community welcomed me in with open arms when I first started here. and after jumping state to state for years, this is now my forever home. I’m here to stay – so I’ll see you around.”