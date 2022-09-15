Lynette Romero Leaving KTLA: Where Is the California Anchor Going?

Lynette Romero is an illustrious and inspiring journalist in California and on the national stage. Now she is moving on to a new opportunity after 24 hours of being the Golden State’s premiere news anchor. Lynette Romero announced she is leaving KTLA in September 2022. The Emmy-winning veteran’s longtime followers naturally had queries about her decision. They want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Her followers are wary of asking if this is a retirement or if she is leaving Los Angeles. Here’s what Romero said about her departure from her longtime broadcast home.

Lynette Romero Steps Back from KTLA

Lynette Romero graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder with a BS in journalism and broadcast news. She spent the initial decade of her career at Denver’s KUSA-TV and a year at the Austin, Texas station KVUE.

Romero, who has reported on the Waco standoff and the 1993 papal visit, moved to California in 1999. She has been part of the KTLA news team since then.

From her first year as a general assignment reporter, her reportages have been earning awards and recognition. She’s anchored the primetime news since 2000 and added her first Emmy win to her resume during this time.

I will always be grateful for the love and affection LA viewers have given me. Stay tuned my friends I’ll be right back.🌻 https://t.co/H6BcRuR8VJ — Lynette Romero (@LynetteRomero) September 15, 2022

After three Emmy awards and 24 years bringing groundbreaking coverage to Southern California residents, Lynette Romero is moving to the next step of her career. She announced her departure during the broadcast on September 14 which was her last day on air.

KTLA anchor Sam Rubin on behalf of the station revealed that Romero departed the station to pursue “another opportunity elsewhere.” Neither Romero nor her colleagues at KTLA have revealed details on her new venture yet.

Romero has not implied she is retiring from the TV business. She promised to reveal her next job soon so keep your eyes peeled on her official social media pages for further details.