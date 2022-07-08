Meet Lyndsey Bice, New Senators Signee Alex DeBrincat’s Wife

About Lyndsey Bice Age 27 Years Birth July 2, 1995 Clarkston, Michigan Spouse Alex DeBrincat (2021-Present) Children Archie DeBrincat (born May 18, 2022) Siblings Bob Bice, Lauren Bice Parents Jill Bice (Mother), Bob Bice Sr. (Father) Nationality American Job Project Manager Alumni Hillsdale College Works For BootayBag

Alex DeBrincat was traded to the Ottawa Senators ahead of the NHL draft ending his long career with the Chicago Blackhawks. That also entails Chicago bidding farewell to one of the franchise’s popular WAGs. Alex DeBrincat’s wife, Lyndsey Bice, and their baby now have Senators fans’ attention. They want to know more about who she is and her career. So we reveal more about the newest arrival in Senators circles in this Lyndsey Bice wiki.

Lyndsey Bice’s Family

Lyndsey Bice was born on July 2, 1995 and hails from Clarkston, Michigan. She is one of three children born to Jill Nantau Bice and Bob Bice Sr.

Her mom, Jill, operates a local business to set up yard greetings for special occasions. Lyndsey’s brother, Bob, and sister, Lauren, are graduates of Michigan State University.

Lyndsey Bice’s Education and Career

Lyndsey Bice graduated from Clarkston High School in 2014 and Hillsdale College in 2018. Throughout her student and post-college life, Bice has tried out different jobs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyndsey DeBrincat (@lyndseydebrincat) Advertisement

She used to work at a Clarkston restaurant in her hometown. While at Hillsdale, she was on the cheer team, the student activity board, and other extracurriculars while pursuing her BA in politics. She also interned at the Council for National Policy in DC.

After college, she worked for a Chicago-based event planning business. In 2020, she joined BootayBag as a project manager and executive assistant. If the brand sounds familiar, it’s the underwear subscription business that featured on Shark Tank and got an investment from fashion mogul Kendra Scott.

Lyndsey Bice and Alex DeBrincat’s Relationship and Kids

Michigan native, Alex DeBrincat played in the Ontario Hockey League during his junior career in 2014. He has been dating Lyndsey Bice at least since 2015.

When DeBrincat began his professional hockey career with the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2017 season. Bice also settled in Chicago to be with her then-boyfriend.

Lyndsey Bice and Alex DeBrincat married on July 31, 2021. Later that year they revealed they are expecting their first child together. Their son, Archie David DeBrincat was born on May 18, 2022.