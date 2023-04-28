Denver Reporter, Luis De Leon Leaves KUSA-TV 9News

Luis De Leon has been on Denver airwaves for only two years but is pretty entrenched in the local community. Now the reporter is switching career paths. After announcing he is leaving KUSA-TV, Luis De Leon wrapped his last day at 9News this week. Denver residents have been scrambling to find out where he is going next and if he will remain in the area. Find out what the reporter said about his exit from the station here.

Luis De Leon Leaves the TV Business Behind

Luis De Leon was born and raised in Wisconsin and has family roots in El Salvador. The soccer maniac attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee from 2014 to 2018.

In college, he interned at Green Bay’s WLUK Fox 11 and CBS News in New York. For two years, he compiled interviews, produced, and hosted half-hourly shows on Milwaukee PBS. He also reported campus news stories on Media Milwaukee, as well as handled videography, and did weather forecasts.

De Leon received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in Spanish in 2018. He moved to Austin, Texas soon after and was a reporter at KVUE-TV for three years.



Luis De Leon moved to Denver, Colorado in 2021, joining the team at KUSA-TV 9News that May. The multi-skilled journalist has particularly reported on the impact of COVID-19 on the local community. He’s also able to do weather forecasts as well as edit and produce news packages.

The reporter surprised 9News viewers when he announced that April 27 was his last day on air at the station and in the broadcast business. He has emphasised that it may not be a permanent goodbye from journalism and who knows what the future holds for De Leon.

In a social media post, he thanked all the people he met throughout his career from Wisconsin to Texas and Colorado. He was also grateful to his family for supporting his dreams.

As for what’s next, De Leon hasn’t specified. He traced his short but impressive career that began with a love for meteorology in a social media statement. In the same statement, he hinted at what he might be venturing into next.

He said his love for meteorology grew alongside “a love for documentaries, videography and editing.”

Luis De Leon might be pursuing other passions besides TV news and journalism. We’ll just have to keep an eye out on his social media for future updates.