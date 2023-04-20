Meet Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Luis Cessa’s Wife, Nancy Arreola

About Nancy Arreola Age 32 Years Birth October 13, 1990 Mexico Spouse Luis Cessa (2021-Present) Children Luis Enrique Siblings Karely Meilan Arreola, Mariana Arreola Parents Mario Arreola Becerra (Father) Job Sports Reporter Alumni Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León

Luis Cessa is a Mexican professional baseball pitcher for Cincinnati Reds. The player is married to an extremely supportive wife who understands sports. Luis Cessa’s wife, Nancy Arreola, is a sports reporter and anchor and knows the player for a very long-time. However, not much is known about the WAG. Therefore, we reveal her full background in this Nancy Arreola wiki.

Nancy Arreola’s Family

Nancy Arreola was born on October 13, 1990, to Mario Arreola Becerra in San Luis Río, Colorado, Sonora, a city in Mexico. She has also lived in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and currently lives in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Although she shares pictures of her parents on her social media account, her mom’s identity cannot be ascertained.

However, we found that she is the granddaughter of Salvador and Mercedes Becerra. She has at least three sisters, including Karely Meilan Arreola and Mariana Arreola.

Nancy Arreola’s Education and Career

Nancy Arreola went to Instituto Kino for high school. She graduated from Universidad Autónoma de Nuevo León in 2012, a public university with seven campuses across the northern Mexican state of Nuevo León.

She studied journalism and started her career in Mexico. While in Monterrey, she worked with TV AZTECA from 2013 to 2016, Noreste and Canal 28. She has also worked with her her dream US network, Telemundo as a sports journalist in Arizona.

Nancy has also covered Olympics for ABC Deportes Mx and ABC News.

The WAG has won two Emmy Awards as a sports anchor and reporter. The multi-talented Nancy has also studied Italian at Centro de Estudios y Certificación de Lenguas Extranjeras (UANL).

Nancy Arreola and Luis Cessa’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear how the couple met, but they have been dating since 2016. Luis shared a post on June 13, 2020, to mark their fourth anniversary and said, “4 years together, my love! I love you immensely, my life!”

They got engaged in April 2021 and married a few months later on November 13 at Valle de Guadalupe, Baja California. The love birds who are connected to sports welcomed their son, Luis Enrique, on November 2, 2022.

Nancy, a sports enthusiast, always accompanies her husband on game days.