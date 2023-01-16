Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.

Lowell Melser Steps Back from WBAL-TV

Lowell Melser received a degree in broadcast journalism from Penn State University in 1995 and started his broadcasting career soon after. He was initially a general assignment reporter and worked at stations in Idaho, Alabama, and Virginia.

In 2004, Melser moved to Baltimore, Maryland, and joined the news team at WBALT-TV. After starting as a general assignment reporter, he returned to school with colleagues’ and viewers’ support in 2009. He received his degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University in 2012.

Advertisement

With his new qualifications, Melser took on weather forecasting responsibilities at WBAL. And Baltimore is rightfully attached to its favorite meteorologist.

Consequently, WBAL-TV 11 News viewers were very saddened when Melser announced he was stepping back from broadcasting. In a statement on his official social media accounts, he said that while he was grateful for the experiences as a reporter and meteorologist, he’s ready to move on to the next step of his career.

Melser wrapped his last day on the air at WBAL-TV on January 15. His family and colleagues joined him to do his last weathercast.

However, this is not a goodbye to Baltimore. Melser will remain in the Greater Baltimore Area as he accepted a new job working for the city.

Advertisement

He will begin his new career as the chief public information officer for The Department of Public Works of Baltimore County. The job will also tap his meteorology expertise.

Advertisement

Also Read: Karaline Cohen Leaving WSYX/WTTE: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

While he won’t be covering the weather on TV, he might pop up on the screen now and then in his new role. He will also be active on social media and remain connected to his followers.