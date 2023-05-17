Meet Minnesota Twins Pitcher, Louie Varland’s Girlfriend, Maddie Hentges

About Maddie Hentges Age 24 Years Birth December 26, 1998 Minnesota Siblings Molly Hentges, Sam Hentges Parents Sally Hentges (Mother), Mark Hentges (Father) Nationality American Alumni Irondale High School, Concordia University of St. Paul, University of Minnesota

The Minnesota Twins optioned Louie Varland to Triple-A while his older brother, Gus Varland, was put on DFA status by the Milwaukee Brewers. While the MLB brothers’ careers are on different trajectories, their respective relationships are going strong. Louie Varland has been with his college sweetheart, Maddie Hentges, for a long time. And he’s not the only professional athlete she is connected to. We reveal more about Louie Varland’s girlfriend in this Maddie Hentges wiki.

Maddie Hentges’ Family

Maddie Hentges was born on December 26, 1998, and is a native of New Brighton, Minnesota. She is the eldest of three born to Mark Hentges and Sally Hentges.

Her father, Mark, played college hockey at the University of St. Thomas and professionally with the Montreal Canadiens. Her sister, Molly (who celebrates the same birthday as her) played lacrosse and attended the University of Minnesota.

The youngest Hentges is arguably the most famous. He is, of course, Sam Hentges (not the Cleveland Guardians pitcher), an ice hockey player with the AHL team, Iowa Wild and an NHL prospect under contract to the Minnesota Wild. He also played in the US national team in the 2022 Winter Olympics.



Maddie Hentges’ Education and Career

The Hentges are athletically gifted and Maddie was no exception. She played three sports at Irondale High School – hockey, lacrosse and soccer. The former All-State lacrosse player was captain of her school team.

After graduating in 2016, she enrolled in Concordia University of St. Paul. She played on the Bears lacrosse team from 2017 to 2020.

Professional athletics wasn’t Hentges’ goal. She planned to become a dentist in the future and studied biology and business management. She earned a BS in biology in 2020.

She is currently a student at the University of Minnesota. She studying dentistry and is expected to graduate in 2024.

Maddie Hentges and Louie Varland’s Relationship

Gus Varland’s younger brother, Louie Varland played college baseball at Concordia University where he met Maddie Hentges. They’ve been officially dating since August 2017.

They were together when the Minnesota Twins selected them in 2019 MLB Draft. His Instagram followers haven’t seen enough posts of them together recently since the pitcher has limited activity on social media. But all evidence points to them going strong while Varland was optioned to Triple-A and Hentges went to dental school.