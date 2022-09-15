Lori Stokes Leaving WNYW: Where Is the New York Anchor Going?

Lori Stokes has become New York’s favorite news anchor in her five years at Fox 5 NY. She has set the bar high and is an incredible example for women in the news industry. When she announced she is departing from the station, locals naturally has queries about why Lori Stokes is leaving WNYW and where is she going next. Find out what Lori Stokes said about leaving WNYW here.

Lori Stokes to Exit WNYW

Lori Stokes is an alumna of Howard University and Ohio State University. She has dedicated the past 40 years to this industry. She has had a historic career at leading stations across the country, from production assistant at WDVM in 1984 to primetime anchor today.

Lori started her career with ABC affiliate WJLA-TV in Washington, DC, where she served as an evening anchor at 6 pm and 11 pm. After that, Stokes moved to MSNBC/NBC. She served as a reporter and anchor for NBC’s weekend editions of Nightly News and NBC Sunrise, as well as the weekend edition of the Today show. She was the first African American to broadcast on MSNBC.

Advertisement

Prior to WNYW, Lori worked at WABC for 17 years. She served as a co-anchor of Eyewitness News This Morning there. The award-winning anchor joined WNYW-FOX 5 in 2017. She is an anchor of the 5, 6, and 10 pm news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Stokes (@loristokestv)

Advertisement

Over the years, she has covered big stories like the 9/11 WTC attack, John F. Kennedy Jr.’s death, the Boston Marathon bombing, the Columbine and Newtown massacres, the Blackout of 2003, and Hurricanes Sandy and Hugo. She was awarded George P. Foster Peabody Award for her coverage of the 9/11 attack. Lori was also honored with the 2003 Congressional Black Caucus Celebration of Leadership Award for her civic service.

Advertisement

Lori has interviewed prominent personalities like John McCain, President Gerald Ford, Oprah, President Gerald Ford, Gore Vidal, and many others. People were naturally sad when they heard about her departure from Fox 5 NY. She announced her decision to retire from the anchor desk and the business on September 14, 2022. Her last day with Fox5 will be September 30, 2022.

Also Read: John Oakey Leaving KETV: Where Is the Omaha Anchor Going?

Her fans and colleagues have wished her a retirement filled with lots of love, rest, and family time.