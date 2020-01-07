About Lois Evans Known As Lois Irene Evans Age 70 Years Birth December 1, 1949 Death December 30, 2019 Gender Female Spouse Dr. Tony Evans Children Chrystal Hurst, Anthony, Jr. Evans, Jonathan Evans, Priscilla Shirer Address Dallas, Texas Country United States Nationality American

Lois Evans, the wife of TV-famous pastor Dr. Tony Evans and the First Lady of Urban Alternative Christian Ministry, passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 70. The Dallas Pastor is best known for his work as the spiritual leader of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship and preaching on The Urban Alternative (TUA) Christian radio broadcast program. As the wife of a leading preacher, Lois Evans had a dynamic presence in her husband’s ministry. Her loss not only affects her husband and their family, but also the congregation, who had great admiration for her. Our Lois Evans wiki celebrates the legacy of this inspiring First Lady of Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship.

Lois Evans Co-Founded Urban Alternative Christian Ministry

Lois Irene Evans was born on December 1, 1949 and lived in Dallas, Texas with her husband and children. She had been married to Tony Evans for over four decades until her death in 2019.

With a bachelors in business administration from Dallas Baptist University and a doctorate of humane letters from Eastern College, Lois was active in televangelism and management for years. That included working for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, the Grand Old Gospel Fellowship Ministry, and Dallas Federal Savings and Loan.

In 1982, Lois and Tony founded The Urban Alternative, a national organization devoted to spreading Christian teachings. TUA prominently uses the media to broadcast Dr. Evans’ sermons.

Lois held executive management positions at TUA, including serving as executive vice president from 1989 to 1995 and senior vice president until 2019. While her husband led the Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship where he was senior pastor, Lois’ greatest accomplishment was setting up the Pastors’ Wives Ministry.

The congregation looked up to Lois as an inspiration, and her children often spoke about her admirable traits. But Lois was honest about struggling to adjust to life as the wife of church leader.

“Every job has an orientation,” Lois said in a 2006 interview. “During my inadequate moments, I had to learn to be myself, which freed me up to be me.”

She also helped other pastor wives to become a strong pillar of support for their preacher husbands by providing the resources and encouragement they need.

Lois and Tony Evans Have Four Children

Dr. Tony and his wife were reportedly together for almost 50 years. In their lifetime of ministry, they raised a family with their four children and grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her husband and their children Chrystal, Priscilla, Anthony, Jr., and Jonathan. The pastoral couple also have multiple grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Chrystal Evans Hurst, the eldest of the Evans children, is a worship leader and Christian speaker. She also co-authored the book Kingdom Woman with her father and is the author of She’s Still There and Show Up For Your Life.

Priscilla Shirer (born December 31, 1974) is married to Jerry Shirer, a former executive at Hilton Hotels. Priscilla is a New York Times best-selling author, Christian speaker, and founder of Going Beyond Ministries.

Anthony Evans (born July 14, 1978) is a Gospel singer-songwriter who competed on The Voice season 2.

Jonathan Evans (born October 10, 1981) is a former professional football player. He was signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2005, but now serves as chaplain for the Dallas Cowboys and as a motivational speaker.

Lois Battled a Rare Form of Cancer

Dr. Tony announced in April 2019 that his wife was battling a rare form of gallbladder cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and made it through the treatment. But the biliary cancer returned in 2019.

Through social media, the megachurch pastor provided updates on his wife’s health. According to Evans, his wife’s cancer was not treatable.

“Lois spent all of last week in the hospital due to severe pain related to her biliary cancer. The doctors were able to manage the pain, and they released her from the hospital for home care,” said Tony in November.

He went on to add “chemotherapy and radiation are no longer options” and the family was leaning on their faith while Lois continued “natural therapies, supplemental treatments and is surrounded 24/7 with the love of her nuclear and extended family as well as the support of our church and national ministry.”

Despite her deteriorating health, Lois continued to remain active in the Pastors’ Wives Ministry and even celebrated her 70th birthday with her family. Sadly, she succumbed to her cancer on December 30, 2019.

In a statement released by the family, Tony said, “I had the privilege of holding her hand as she was lulled into eternity. Our four children surrounded her as well. As she slipped away, we told her how much we love her, how proud we are of her, and how thankful we are for the life she has lived.”

Just before the sun came up this morning, the love of my life, Lois Irene Evans, transitioned from earth and watched her… Posted by Tony Evans on Monday, December 30, 2019

Her funeral service was held on January 6, 2020 at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship in Dallas. In lieu of flowers, the family requested that her legacy with the Pastors’ Wives Ministry be carried forward.