Who Is Logan Ryan’s Wife, Ashley Bragg?

Logan Ryan was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only few months after signing him. But the NFL cornerback is talked about more for his animal rights advocacy and his family. Logan Ryan’s wife, Ashley Bragg Ryan, earned love and support among the NFL community for herself and her husband when they revealed the heartbreaking tragedy they suffered. They are known to be private about their home life but it was the first time they opened up about parenthood and inspired many other parents. Her background has since intrigued football fans. So we reveal more about who Logan Ryan’s other half is in this Ashley Bragg wiki.

Ashley Bragg’s Family

Ashley Bragg was born on January 7, 1992 and hails from Delaware. She grew up in Middleton and her family is based in Newark.

She is one of two daughters born to Barry Bragg. Her sister, Arielle Bragg, stepped away from a stable job in the hospitality industry and pursued her passion to teach. Currently, she is employed in the New Jersey Public Schools.

Ashley Bragg’s Education

Both Ashley and Arielle Bragg attended Caravel Academy. Both were part of the softball team there. Ashley led her school to four state championships while amassing several academic and athletic honors.

Outside high school, she was part of the Delaware Magic and the Newtown Rock Gold squads. She also participated in the Delaware Blue-Gold Senior All-Star game.

After high school, Ashley Bragg attended Rutgers University where she majored in exercise science. She was an outstanding athlete on the softball roster. Bragg suffered serious tears in her shoulder during one game and it cost her a season.

Since graduating and in recent years, Bragg has been overseeing the running of Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation as the vice president. Ashley and Logan Ryan are passionate about animal rescue and rights and their organisation aids pet rescues and adoptions as well as supporting shelters.

Ashley Bragg and Logan Ryan’s Relationship and Kids

New Jersey native, Logan Ryan played collegiate football at Rutgers University. There he met a fellow athlete, Ashley Bragg and they have been together since then.

Ashley Bragg and Logan Ryan married on April 7, 2017. At their wedding, they asked the guests to donate towards an animal rescue shelter in lieu of gifts.

The couple are parents to two children, Avery Elizabeth Ryan (born August 15, 2015) and Otto Dash (born April 2, 2018). The family maintains an off-season residence in Florida.

Recently, Ashley and Logan revealed the heartbreaking loss they suffered in 2020. Ashley had been pregnant with their third child, a boy they named Ozzy.

While Logan was away because of a game, Ashley was in Florida when she began experiencing severe stomach pains. The cornerback spoke to a Giants trainer, Justin Maher, and explained her symptoms. Maher urged Ashley to head to the emergency room immediately.

Ashley had an ectopic pregnancy, wherein a fertilised egg implants itself outside the uterus. Their baby was not viable and Ashley was fighting for her life. Their son, Ozzy, didn’t survive but Ashley made it through.

Logan Ryan returned to the team after mourning their son and relieved that his wife survived. He dedicated the subsequent game to her and thanked Maher and the franchise for supporting their family during this difficult time. The couple spoke about their loss in December 2021 hoping to comfort and support other parents who have gone through a similar loss.