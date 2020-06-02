About Liz Collin Age 37 Years Birth July 10, 1982 Gender Female Spouse Bob Kroll (Present),

Liz Collin is a natural presence in Minneapolis news broadcasts as the anchor of WCCO-TV. But ever since it was revealed in 2019 that she’s married to Bob Kroll, the polarizing union president of the Minneapolis Police Department, Collin has become just as newsworthy as the subjects she covers. Collin’s loyal viewers occasionally wonder if there is some conflict of interest at play when Kroll makes one of his contentious statements. His response to the George Floyd incident has sparked a fresh wave of outrage and also renewed interest in his wife. Our Liz Collin wiki details everything on the award-winning journalist beyond her identity as Bob Kroll’s wife.

Liz Collin Is a Minnesota Native

Liz Collin was born on July 10, 1982 to Bill and Jane Collin. Her family hails from Worthington, Minnesota, where she was raised.

After graduating from Worthington High School in 2000, she went to the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida and Wichita State University in Kansas.

Her career has taken her to different places, including Sioux Falls in South Dakota. But she returned to her home state when she joined the Minneapolis CBS affiliate station in 2008.

Collin Began Her Journalism Career with Her Own Newspaper

As a child, Collin saw her grandparents’ keen interest in the news and became a news junkie at a young age. Instead of working towards a journalism career when she was older, Collin plunged right into it when she was 10.

“When I was 10, the Daily Globe did a story about me,” recalled Collin. “I had started a newspaper with friends from my block, and we were selling it for 15 cents. I was even interviewed by WCCO radio for that story. Then I was in Trojan News in high school, which was a great program and gave me a lot of the foundation work.”

There was no stopping Collin from that point. She earned news broadcast experience firsthand at a Worthington radio station when she was 15.

After high school, she joined the 18-month broadcast program at the Art Institute in Fort Lauderdale. During that time, Collin worked for CNN and then at NBC in Florida.

Her career would later bring her to Sioux Falls, where she got her first on-air opportunity. The journalist’s professional bio states that she made her debut covering a tornado that hit southern Minnesota.

Liz Collin went from South Dakota to Wichita, Kansas. In the three years she was there, she attended college and went from reporter to morning news anchor at KWCH-TV.

After working in Pennsylvania, she returned to Minnesota and joined WCCO-TV. It took her about a year of badgering the news director before a position opened; she moved there in 2008.

Collin Was Married to Fellow Reporter Joe Sheeran

When the Emmy-winning journalist was at KDLT in Sioux Falls, she met fellow journalist, Joe Sheeran. Liz Collin married the Philadelphia native in 2004 and moved to his home city, so they could be closer to his family…and also closer to a bigger market for her career.

Collin announced that she and Sheeran were expecting their first child together in 2012. Their son Anthony was born later that year. Collin had immense support from her colleagues at WCCO back then.

When it came time for her to move back to Minnesota, Collin and their son moved to Minneapolis first. Sheeran, who had switched to political communications, couldn’t relocate until after the election season that year.

Sheeran is currently the communications manager for the City of Maplewood, Minnesota. At some point, he and Collin divorced.

From her social media, it seems that Anthony lives with Collin. Their co-parenting arrangement is not known.

Liz Collin later married Bob Kroll, the outspoken union president of the Minneapolis Police Department. But, as outspoken as he is, 2019 news reports breaking the news of their marriage said that Kroll wanted to keep their relationship low-key.

While it’s unknown when and how they met, Kroll has been a frequent subject of WCCO coverage as with other news outlets. Collin even interviewed Kroll in 2016.

