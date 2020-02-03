[Real Time] Live Map Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak Around the World

The novel coronavirus outbreak has been declared a global health emergency by the WHO in January 2020 yet the extent is still difficult to fathom. Therefore the researchers at Johns Hopkins University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering have launched a live dashboard to track the spread of the disease worldwide. This map is a reliable and informative tool, particularly for travelers who want to avoid contracting the virus. Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus real time map.

JHU Map Tracks Coronavirus Outbreak in Real-Time

Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering has been following the recent coronavirus outbreak that reportedly began in China. With the data from health agencies around the world, it has created a live dashboard to track the number of nCoV cases around the world.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Chinese website DXY, which aggregates data from China’s National Health Commission and the CCDC have been sourced to provide data in real time.

Advertisement

As of this writing, 17,373 nCoV cases have been confirmed all over the world. Mainland China has the most number of cases with 17,190 patients while Japan is second with 20 confirmed cases.

Don’t Miss: Fact Check: Are Koalas “Functionally Extinct?”

Information visible on the dashboard includes a map pinpointing regions where patients have been diagnosed with nCoV. Red dots indicate the extent – the larger the dot, the more number of cases recorded. Hubei Province where Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, is situated, has the largest dot on the map with over 11,000 confirmed cases and 350 deaths.

There are also two columns tracking the confirmed cases according to different cities. While one column has the number of deaths due to the virus, the other more hopeful column has figures of the number of people who have recovered which is so far more than the number of deaths.

The map is expected to be a useful resource for public as well as health officials who need real time data. The director of the Center for Systems Science and Engineering and a civil engineering professor at Johns Hopkins, Lauren Gardner said that health officials can download up-to-date information from the dashboard at their convenience.

Advertisement

“We built this dashboard because we think it is important for the public to have an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds with transparent data sources,” Gardner said. “For the research community, this data will become more valuable as we continue to collect it over time.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Are Rick Lax’s Energy Drinks Hacks Real?