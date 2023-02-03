Lisa Parker Leaving NBC 5: Where Is Chicago’s Top Investigative Reporter Going?

Lisa Parker is not only a voice of caution to Chicago residents but also an inspiration to aspiring investigative reporters. She’s now stepping back from an illustrious career spanning three decades. Lisa Parker announced she is leaving NBC 5 in February 2023. Her announcement was moving for longtime WMAQ viewers. They’ve been looking forward to find out what’s next for the veteran journalist and where she is going next. Find out what Lisa Parker said about her retirement here.

Lisa Parker Announces Retirement from NBC 5

Lisa Parker graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism from Northwestern University in 1988. She started her professional broadcast career working behind the camera at an Iowa station.

She got a start in consumer reporting in Wisconsin and later worked at a station in Virginia. From there, she came to Chicago, Illinois. She’s been part of the team at WMAQ since 1996 and hasn’t looked back since.

Parker’s investigative coverage with her Target 5 unit has helped millions of consumers. She’s covered consumer troubles, product safety, and even financial schemes.



She exposed vile situations of consumers getting exploited, uncovered breakdown in regulations, and revealed shocking scams. Her reportages has even made local governments to proactively enforce better regulations. Her work has been rightfully deserving of the 16 Emmy wins among multiple other honors.

She launched another investigative team, NBC 5 Responds. Meanwhile, through her efforts with Target 5, she’s been able to recover $3.5 million for consumers.

Lisa Parker is now stepping back from Target 5 and broadcast after 27 years. She announced it on social media and on air where she reflected on her incredible legacy that has earned her a special place in the Chicago community.

Parker is currently on her final week at NBC, wrapping up her last stories to be aired, which gives us a little more time before her last day on air. She has not revealed what’s next for her after retirement but she’s not leaving Chi-Town where her family has been based for years.

“Whatever is next, I will always be an NBC 5 fan. After all, my house is full of peacock art, and much to my sweet husband’s chagrin, I’m not getting rid of it,” Lisa Parker hilariously concluded her retirement announcement.