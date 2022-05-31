Who Is Lindsey Granger? Meet the Anchor of “Daily Blast Live”

About Lindsey Granger Age 34 Years Birth December 3, 1987 New York Children Kynsley Boyd (born 2021) Siblings Lauren Granger Parents Susan Granger (Mother) Nationality American Job Anchor Owns Lindsey Granger Productions Alumni Temple University Works For TEGNA Partner Kolyn Boyd

Lindsey Granger’s return to Daily Blast Live has the internet buzzing. This media personality worked her way up to the anchor desk and produced some of the most compelling profile interviews across major platforms. Her recent absence was for a heartwarming reason, which brought attention to her personal life and background. Her followers want to know more about who Lindsey Granger is outside the studio. So we reveal details on this journalist in this Lindsey Granger wiki.

Lindsey Granger’s Family

Lindsey Granger was born on December 3, 1987, and hails from New York. She is one of three children born to Susan Granger.

Lindsey’s mom, her sister, Lauren, and her grandmothers often feature on her social media. She often talks about how her family serves as her inspiration.

Advertisement

Lindsey Granger’s Career

Lindsey Granger is Temple University Marilyn Fife Scholarship winner. She earned her BA in broadcast, telecommunications, mass media, journalism, PR, and communications from there. She was a fellow of the International Radio and Television Society in 2009 and is an active member of the National Association of Black Journalists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💋 Lindsey G. (@lindseygrangertv)

Advertisement

Granger started her career in corporate marketing and public affairs at Merrill Lynch. She was based in New York and had a stint in London.

Advertisement

After beginning her job at NBC Universal in 2009, Granger was briefly a general assignment reporter at RNN. She was a producer and reporter at NBC until 2014. During that time, she covered Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding and the 2012 Democratic and Republican conventions.

From 2014 to 2016, she was a supervising producer at Revolt TV. She produced in-depth interviews with names like Kevin Durant, LL Cool J, Alicia Keys, and Sean Combs.

At the same time, she was an anchor, writer, and editor of video news packages for Buzz60 and a senior field producer for Elle magazine.

Advertisement

Granger was gaining attention as an anchor thanks to her work on The List. After a three-year stint as a national correspondent, she landed her current role at TEGNA.

Lindsey Granger is one of the hosts of Daily Blast Live. She was away on brief maternity leave, during which she revealed her pregnancy journey to her social media followers and even introduced her newborn on DBL. She is currently back to producing compelling coverage at the studio.

Granger is also operating her own media company, LPG (Lindsey Granger Productions), with her husband.

Advertisement

Lindsey Granger’s Relationships and Children

Lindsey Granger has been in a relationship with Kolyn Boyd for several years. Details of their relationship are not known, and there are no reports of a marriage.

Granger and Boyd welcomed their daughter, Kynsley Rubye Una Boyd, in September 2021. They have an older daughter as well.

Also Read: Justin Steinbrinck Leaving WLUK Fox 11: Where Is the Wisconsin Meteorologist Going?

Kolyn Boyd is a visual architect, videographer, and director. He works with Lindsey in operating LPG.