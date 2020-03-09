Liana Brackett Wiki: Facts about the Meteorologist on the Weather Channel

About Liana Brackett Known As Liana Angelita Ramirez Age 33 Years Birth July 6, 1986 Gender Female Spouse David Brackett August 2015 - Present Siblings Alisia Ramirez Address Atlanta, Georgia Country United States Nationality American Job Meteorologist Alumni University of California, Davis, Arizona State University Awards Mrs. Georgia Pageant (2018) Works For The Weather Channel Hometown Temecula, California Ethnicity Mexican

Residents of Atlanta, Georgia often tune into The Weather Channel. So they are probably familiar with Liana Brackett, the charismatic on-air meteorologist. Beautiful and smart, Brackett is no weather girl stereotype. In fact, she’s inspiring and engaging. If you haven’t heard about this amazing TV personality, our Liana Brackett is the perfect primer for you.

Liana Brackett Has a Mexican Heritage

Born Liana Angelita Ramirez on July 6, 1986, she and her sister, Alisia Ramirez, grew up in Temecula, California. Her parents often feature on her social media on special occasions.

Liana and her sister have a Mexican heritage from their father’s side and are of African-American descent on their mother’s side. Though proud of her heritage, Liana admits she’s not very fluent in Spanish.

She said she learned French in high school back in California. However, she’s said to be learning Spanish slowly amid her busy schedule.

I took French in high school and loved it too! Not going to lie I get more nervous speaking Spanish than French, go figure! — Liana Brackett (@LianaBrackett) January 14, 2019

Brackett comes from a line of amazing women. Her grandma Vern was one of the first women to be employed at the male-dominated Chevron Oil Factory in the San Francisco Bay Area during the ‘60s and ‘70s.

Brackett Is a Meteorologist at the Weather Channel

Liana Brackett was drawn to math and sciences from a young age but also had an inclination for journalism. She went on to pursue a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies from Arizona State University.

But after two years at Arizona State, she knew her calling was in meteorology. So she transferred the University of California, Davis and earned a BS in atmospheric sciences and meteorology in 2009.

Her earliest experience at a news station was a year-long internship at an NBC affiliate station in Sacramento. She simultaneously did a shorter internship at the National Weather Service.

In 2009, Liana came to Portland, Oregon’s National Weather Service, where she was a meteorologist for more than six years. Her job was to issue watches, warnings, and advisories for the local area.

She’d transition to her first job as an on-air meteorologist for Portland’s Fox 12 network. She didn’t stay there for long, relocating to Atlanta, Georgia in 2016. Liana joined The Weather Channel as a meteorologist that same year.

Brackett Is Married to an Interpreter

The erstwhile Liana Ramirez tied the knot with David Brackett on August 15, 2015 in San Diego. David Brackett is a certified Spanish language interpreter who also happens to be the one teaching Ramirez Spanish.

He’s the president of Linguava, an interpreter service based in Portland, with an office in Atlanta. The business employs interpreters of various languages to translate documents or interpret for oral communication.

Brackett Is a Pageant Winner

Liana Brackett plunged into the pageant circuit for the first time while residing in Atlanta. The Weather Channel meteorologist entered the Mrs. Georgia America pageant in 2018, and won the title that year.

Her platform advocating for STE(A)M is something close to her heart. At UC Davis, the atmospheric science program was closely associated to the engineering program. So she was studying the STEM subjects, too, and has to use STEM knowledge in meteorology.

Her STEAM advocacy led to her winning the crown of Mrs. Georgia at the pageant where she walked with her husband. She also did weather forecasts at the network in her crown and sash!

