Who Is “Married to Medicine” Star, Lia Dias’ Ex-Husband? Facts about Colin Dias

Lia Dias has gone on the record to state that she is no longer Married to Medicine. The Bravolebrity is in the middle of a very messy divorce from her husband. After much speculation, she opened up about the breakdown of her marriage in an explosive interview. It now has everyone asking who Lia Dias’ soon-to-be ex-husband is. Back when she was new to the reality scene, some of the show’s fans didn’t believe that her husband, Colin Dias, was a doctor. He wasn’t a major appearance on the show, and fans were curious about his background. She’s now revealed all about her ex and their relationship, and it’s dramatic! Here’s what Lia Dias said about her ex-husband, Colin Dias.

Colin Dias’ Ethnicity

Colin Porus Dias was born on November 27, 1972, and is a native of California. He has a mixed ancestry of Portuguese, Indian, and Egyptian roots.

According to Lia Dias, Colin’s father is of Indian and Portuguese origins, while his mother is Egyptian. He was raised Catholic.

View this post on Instagram

Colin Dias’ Career

Given that Lia is on the show Married to Medicine, it’s obvious that her (ex) husband is in the medical field. Colin is a psychiatrist based in California.

After graduating from Bishop Amat High School in 1990, he completed his BA and BS in biological sciences and biochemistry from California State University, Fullerton in 1995. He then earned his MD from Howard University in 2002.

Dias went on to do his internship, residency, and fellowship at the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine. Among his many roles there, he was also the chief of the department of psychiatry for eight years.

In 2011, he founded and served as the president and CEO of CPD, Collaborative, Inc. The company aimed to provide healthier meals to medical and academic organizations. He founded KLC Consultants in 2015, which helps to connect medical practitioners to hospitals and clinics.

Currently, he is a staff psychiatrist affiliated with multiple hospitals. He also specializes in adolescent, children, and addiction issues.

Colin Dias and Lia Dias’ Children

Lia has a daughter, Kayla Nichole (born June 14, 2004), from a previous relationship. The erstwhile Lia Jones, who was born on August 17, 1984, met Colin later when she was 23.

View this post on Instagram

Lia said that she was on a blind date with someone else when she caught Colin’s eye. After that first encounter, they dated on and off for six years before getting married on May 24, 2014.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Kaylin Rose, on September 30, 2015. Their son, Colin Jr., was born on November 2, 2016.

Lia and Colin Dias’ Divorce

Speculation was rife that Lia had separated from her husband after almost eight years together. And the separation was apparently a bitter one.

Lia went on record in an interview with YouTube vlogger Tasha K to tell all about the breakdown of her marriage. The reality star said that her marriage to Colin began unraveling when she refused to be a stay-at-home-mom.

A successful serial entrepreneur, Lia said that she initially did stay at home when her two youngest children were born and raise them. She respects stay-at-home-moms, but she knew that she couldn’t be one and went back to working after her youngest kids were older.

View this post on Instagram

Lia claimed that Colin had a conservative family background and didn’t agree with her working as a “breadwinner.” Tasha K noted that in previous interviews, Lia hadn’t hinted at her husband not supporting her. Lia said that she believes he “publicly accepted” her demanding career, but held resentment towards her internally that began to build up over time.

Allegations of physical abuse had been going around for a while, but Lia confirmed them for the first time in the September 6 interview. She couldn’t give many details due to the ongoing legal battle, but said that the last time he laid a hand on her was when she decided to leave. She said that she didn’t report the past incidents of abuse because she didn’t want him to lose his medical license.

Colin wouldn’t part with Kaylin and Colin Jr., according to Lia. So she left with her older daughter, Kayla, and moved into one of her rental properties.

Lia has stated that she has no intention of fixing their marriage, though she is willing to work on a better co-parenting relationship. When she apparently drew the boundaries regarding their separation, he didn’t take it well and filed for divorce on her birthday, August 17, 2021.

Recently, the soon-to-be exes were reportedly clashing in a police-involved incident. Lia detailed that after filing the divorce papers, Colin was expected to drop the youngest kids off at Lia’s. But he apparently ghosted her, and she had no means of contacting him.

Lia imagined all kinds of fearful scenarios. Especially as Colin has ties to India and he had the kids’ passports. In desperation, she says, she went to the police, told them about the long hidden abuse, and got a restraining order.

Law enforcement were able to reunite her with Kaylin and Colin Jr. She said she found out through the kids that Colin had taken them all over Los Angeles.

Colin Dias also accused Lia of physical abuse. He alleges that she punched him in the gut after he had surgery.

In the interview, Lia admitted that she did punch him, but claims that it was in self-defense. She countered that a man recovering from surgery shouldn’t be attacking his wife and that she acted in defense. Nonetheless, she claims that she handled the mortgage, household, and business on her own while he recovered.