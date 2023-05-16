Meet Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl’s Model Girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins

About Celeste Desjardins Age 26 Years Birth June 14, 1996 Sudbury, Ontario, Canada Parents Chantal Desjardins (Mother), Rob Desjardins (Father) Nationality Canadian Job Model/Actress

Leon Draisaitl is the most explosive talent in the NHL. However, Sunday’s loss dashed his hopes of leading the Edmonton Oilers to the Stanley Cup this season. However, his fans believe that the player will make a comeback. Also, his girlfriend is a famous TV personality and model. The couple makes it look so easy to be in a long-distance relationship. They undoubtedly set high standards for couples. Get to know more about Leon Draisaitl’s girlfriend, Celeste Desjardins, in this wiki.

Celeste Desjardins’ Family

Celeste Desjardins was born on June 14, 1996, to Chantal Desjardins and Rob Desjardins in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. Her parents are also fans of the NHL and were spotted during the Edmonton Oilers match.

Celeste Desjardins’ Education and Career

The information about Celeste Desjardins’ education is not available. Leon Draisaitl’s girlfriend is a model and actress who started her career in 2014.

Until now, she has worked in TV series and movies like Taken, Lost & Found, Good Witch, Lead With Your Heart, A Very Country Wedding, Fashionably in Love, Skate God, and many more.

Her upcoming projects are Unforgettable Christmas, Skate God, Cape Holly Christmas, and Christmas with the Knightlys.

Celeste Desjardins and Leon Draisaitl’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met and started dating. Their social media timeline suggests that they have been dating since 2018.

The couple often shares pictures from their vacations around the world. The actress shared her first picture with her boyfriend while vacationing in Greece in 2018.

Leon is from Germany, and Celeste is from Canada; therefore, they are in a long-distance relationship. But the couple makes staying in a long-distance relationship seem so easy.

Every time they get a chance, the pair spend time together and share it on social media. Celeste also attended NHL All-Star Beach Festival in February 2023 in Fort Lauderdale Beach Park.