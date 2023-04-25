Leah Shields is just as good in the studio as out in the field. The people of Jacksonville like her in both roles. Shields moved to a town she’d never heard of to pursue her journalism career three years ago. It was heartening to see how warmly the community embraced her. However, the reporter has now announced her departure. Leah Shields is leaving First Coast News for a new opportunity. Find out where she is going next and if she has to leave the city here.

Leah Shields to Exit First Coast News

A Florida native, Leah graduated with a bachelor’s in telecommunications from the University of Florida in 2016. Before that, she served as a political anchor for WUFT’s First at Five. She also reported and produced radio stories for WUFT-FM 89.1 NPR affiliate.

While in the university, Shields also served as a campus correspondent for GVH Live. The reporter got the opportunity to cover millennials in the midterm elections for the state of Florida at the University of Florida.

Advertisement

Leah Shields has also served as a campus associate for Fox News Channel and associate producer for WCJB TV20.

Leah Shields started her professional career in Paducah, Kentucky as a reporter in January 2017. In 2018, the young reporter was promoted to a weekend anchor for the Local 6 Saturday and Sunday evening newscasts.

She returned to her home state during the COVID-19 pandemic and joined First Coast News as a reporter. Shields joined the vaccine team and began reporting on vaccine advancements in Jacksonville as well as fielding concerns from the public about the COVID vaccination.

The reporter also volunteers for American Heart Association as the cause is very close to her heart. She was born with a heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot and had open heart surgery in 1995 and 2010. She contributes to fundraising efforts and public awareness campaigns for heart disease and stroke by serving as an actual example of the advantages of heart disease research.

Advertisement

Leah Shields has now decided to hang up her reporter hat after six years in the business. She is leaving First Coast News, and April 25, 2023, will be her last day at the station.

Advertisement

Also Read: KEYE-TV Reporter Emily Chavez Has Left CBS Austin

While talking about her next chapter, Leah has confirmed that she is not leaving Jacksonville. She further said, “I’ll keep you updated on what’s next. Just know an opportunity presented itself and I couldn’t say no. Always believe in yourself & take a leap of faith?”