Controversial college football coach Lane Kiffin made his presence known as soon as he arrived at the University of Mississippi in December 2019. While all eyes are now on the new head coach of Ole Miss, his personal life is also at the focus. Before Ole Miss, Lane Kiffin had accepted a coaching position at Florida Atlantic fresh off the heels of his divorce from Layla Kiffin. Despite being a scion of football royalty from Florida, Layla had moved wherever her husband’s job took her. Now that they are divorced, where is Coach Kiffin’s ex-wife? Our Layla Kiffin wiki details this one-time coach’s wife’s connection to football.

Layla Kiffin’s Father Is John Reaves

Born Layla Reaves on January 3, 1974, this Floridian is the daughter of John Reaves, the NFL legend. Layla and her brothers, David and Stephen Reaves, grew up in Florida as the children of this All-American great.

John was the star of the University of Florida Gators football team before he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 1972 draft. After 11 seasons in the NFL and three seasons in the USFL, John switched to coaching in the Gators football program.

In his later years, John and his children struggled with the retired quarterback’s drug abuse. After an arrest and rehab, John overcame his substance abuse problem.

John passed away on August 1, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. Layla had divorced Lane Kiffin the year before.

Lane Kiffin Met Layla through His Father

Layla had graduated from Buchholz High School in Gainesville, Florida, where she was a cheerleader, and attended her father’s alma mater. John Reaves had ended his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1987 and Layla would graduate from the University of Florida College of Health and Human Performance in 1997.

The new college graduate had found a job with the Bucs in their special events department back then. Also working with the team then was Monte Kiffin, the longtime defensive coordinator for the Bucs and Lane’s father.

In 1999, Lane was a graduate assistant at Colorado State visiting his father at the Bucs facility. There, he met Layla Reaves and fell in love.

After only three months of dating, Kiffin was asking John Reaves for his daughter’s hand in marriage. “The receptionist at my office buzzed me and said Lane was here to see me,” said John, who had a job in real estate back then. “I thought he was going to say that he was getting out of coaching and wanted a job. Instead he asked if he could marry my daughter.”

They got engaged and married in 2000. They are parents to three kids, daughters Landry (born 2005) and Pressley (born 2007) and son Monte Knox (born 2009).

Layla’s brother, David Reaves, would later work as an assistant coach under Lane when he was the Tennessee Volunteers’ head coach.

His wife’s ties to the Gators is said to be the reason why Kiffin is not in the running for a coaching position there. As Lane’s career took him from USC to Tennessee to USC again and Alabama, Layla and their kids followed.

The Gators had been her life since she was a child, but with her husband’s and brother’s careers in different states, she chose to support their teams.“Family comes first for me,” Layla said back then.

Layla Kiffin Resides in California after the Divorce

Three years after he was fired from USC and a very short stint with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Coach Kiffin announced he and his wife of a decade and a half were getting divorced.

“After a lot of careful thought and consideration, Layla and I have mutually decided to divorce,” Lane Kiffin said in a statement. “We are fully committed to our kids’ future being our No. 1 priority. We will maintain an amicable relationship with respect for each other as we raise these three wonderful children. We will have no further comments and appreciate respect for our family’s privacy.”

They separated in 2016 and Layla and their kids are reportedly living in a Manhattan Beach, California home with a monthly rent of $10,000. Vince Vaughn had bought their earlier Manhattan Beach residence when Kiffin was fired from USC.

In an SI interview about his spate of controversial coaching tenures and divorce, Kiffin said, “I used to say there’s a constantly daily battle between who can take more of my money between Layla and Obama.” He further added, “I figured it out. I really don’t make any money. I pay around 52% in taxes. Layla gets 34.5% in the divorce, and [agent Jimmy Sexton] gets 3%. I make [about] 9% and I’m living in Tuscaloosa.”

