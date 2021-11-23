Who Is Laurie Snell? Facts about Sean Parnell’s Estranged Wife

About Laurie Snell Gender Female Parents Nate Snell (Father), Kathy Snell (Mother) Nationality American Job Home Loan Specialist Alumni SUNY Potsdam Works For Heroes First Home Loans

Sean Parnell’s campaign for Pennsylvania Senate was suspended in November 2021 after the Trump-endorsed GOP candidate lost custody of his children to his estranged wife. Laurie Snell alleged she suffered physical and emotional abuse from Parnell. The judge at the custody trial found her testimony credible enough to award her custody. Amid the bitter divorce proceedings, social media users ask who is Laurie Snell and what is her background. Here’s what you need to know about Sean Parnell’s estranged wife.

Laurie Snell’s Family

Laurie Snell was born in 1981 and hails from Potsdam, New York. She is one of six children born to Nate and Kathy Snell.

Laurie Snell’s Career

Laurie Snell earned her regents diploma with a major in Spanish from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1999. She later pursued her master’s in education degree at SUNY Potsdam where she also played soccer and graduated summa cum laude in 2006.

Snell initially worked in weather broadcasts in New York’s WWNY from 2005 to 2009. Around that time, she was also teaching Spanish in schools.

While in Pennsylvania, Snell worked as a realtor first at Coldwell Banker and later at Remax. From that she advanced to loan specialist. As of 2021, she is a home loan specialist for veterans at Heroes First Home Loans.

Additionally, Snell also taught at the Goddard School, was an associate campaign manager for Jennifer Gilliland Vanasdale for judge, a director at Fairway Independent Mortgage, and a social media manager for the American Warrior Initiative.

Laurie Snell and Sean Parnell’s Divorce

Laurie Snell and Sean Parnell are parents to three children between the ages of eight and 12. They are currently locked in a contentious divorce battle and were reportedly separated since 2018.

In divorce proceedings, Snell alleged that the Pennsylvania Senate candidate was emotionally and physically abusive. Snell claimed that Parnell choked her and injured their children.

Sean Parnell was running a major campaign for Pennsylvania Senate. The GOP candidate, endorsed by Donald Trump, had tried to keep court proceedings between him and his estranged wife a secret but it still made headlines.

In a three-day custody trial, Snell alleged that Parnell extensively travelled for work and was not able to be attentive to their children.

Parnell’s attorneys refuted the allegations and also said that the Republican politician is in the process of blending his family with his girlfriend of three years.

The judge awarded primary physical custody and sole legal custody of their three children to Laurie Snell. Parnell will still have partial physical custody of the children and visits.

Following the court’s decision, Sean Parnell pulled out of the senate race. In a statement where he announced he will suspend his campaign, Parnell said he would be appealing to change the custody arrangement.